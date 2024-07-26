Nike launches stunning ‘Electric Pack’ shoes for Summer 2024 Olympics — and you can buy them now

Hundreds of Nike athletes will be participating in the Olympic Games in Paris over the next few weeks, and those wearing shoes from the new ‘Electric Pack’ that Nike just launched will not be hard to spot.

That’s because the 55 shoes in the collection all feature ostrich print and Nike’s Total Orange color in their design, creating an eye-catching look that’s topped off by a bright white upper for most of the shoes. All 55 Nike running shoes in the new Electric Pack are available now on the Nike website .

The ostrich print design is a call back to the Air Safari, which was created by Nike designer Tinker Hatfield in 1987, while the Total Orange color is a feature of Nike’s performance products across the world.

Nike Alphafly 3 Electric: $300 @ Nike

The Electric version of the Vaporfly 3 carbon plate running shoe has an orange ostrich print midsole and a white upper. It's one you'll see on the feet of Nike runners in the Olympic marathon, including Eliud Kipchoge.

Some of the most popular shoes to feature the new design include the Nike Vaporfly 3 and Nike Alphafly 3 carbon plate running shoes, both of which are likely to be on display during the Olympic marathon on August 10 when Nike athletes like Eliud Kipchoge and Sifan Hassan will be among those competing for gold.

Everyday running shoes like the Nike Pegasus 41 and Nike Invincible 3 are also included in the Electric Pack, so you can get a version of those shoes with the orange ostrich print look for your daily training runs.

Along with road running shoes, there are Nike track spikes, basketball shoes, soccer cleats, and tennis and golf shoes in the collection that will be worn in Paris, and there are also casual sneakers that have the bold new design, including the Air Max Dn Premium Electric.

Nike Air Max Dn Premium Electric: $180 @ Nike

In contrast to the mostly white styles used for the sports shoes and cleats in the Electric collection, the Nike Air Max Dn Premium Electric has a black upper that sits on top of the orange ostrich print midsole.

You will pay a premium for the special color of the shoes, with the Vaporfly 3 Electric being $25 more than the standard colors of the shoe, while the Pegasus 41 Electric is $15 more, but that’s not stopping the shoe flying off the shelves, with some sizes of the Alphafly 3 already sold out.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you’d prefer a more toned-down look for your Nike sneakers, the Blueprint Pack that came out in late April is still available, with its shoes having a mostly white design with a blue swoosh and orange accents.