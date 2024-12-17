My favorite golf rangefinder from Bushnell has its price slashed by $100 right now

Golf is an expensive sport. The clubs, gadgets and other products golfers rely on tend to drain their bank accounts. Even playing our beloved sport is costly, considering the price of tee times and golf carts.

Sometimes, when scouring the internet for the best golf deals, I see one particular item that stands out as worth its time in the spotlight. Today is one of those days, as the Bushnell Pro X3+ rangefinder is currently $499 at PGA Tour Superstore.

This is the rangefinder I use for my own golf rounds, and I recommend it to anyone who wants precision pinseeking technolgy.

Bushnell Pro X3+: was $599 now $499 at PGA TOUR Superstore I admit that $599 is a lot of money to spend on a rangefinder. Even though the discounted $499 price is high, considering what this rangefinder does and its accuracy, it is worth every penny. It can adjust for elevation, read within a yard to flags at 600+ yards and much more. For the golfer who wants the best laser technology, this is the rangefinder to get (I use it myself and don't ever want to go back to playing golf without it).

Price check: $499 @ Amazon

What makes this rangefinder worth such a high price? The main reason to love it is precision. Bushnell has been the name most associated with high-quality golf rangefinders for as long as I can remember. And as good as the company's more affordable devices are, you can't beat the laser accuracy offered by the Pro X3+.

I started using the Bushnell Pro X3+ a few rounds ago, and it blew my mind just how good it is. My hands are not the steadiest, which has always made consistently locking in on the pin with rangefinders challenging. That wasn't the case with this one, as I locked on quickly and knew when I had the pin, thanks to the flashing red ring and the jolt vibration that lets you know you have the flag.

Bushnell Pro X3+ - Next Level Performance with Wind - YouTube Watch On

While Bushnell is far from the only company with a magnet that locks the rangefinder to the golf cart, I found that it was more than strong enough to handle the poorly paved cart paths in Connecticut without falling off.

It has an IPX7 rating for durability, which means it's fully waterproof. Your high-end Bushnell rangefinder will handle it fine if you're hardcore enough to be out on the course in the rain.

If the Pro X3+ isn't for you because of the price, the beloved Tour V6 SHIFT Rangefinder is $70 off at PGA Tour Superstore, and it's much more budget-friendly.