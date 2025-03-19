It's not leg raises — try the 'dragon flag' exercise to strengthen your abs and hips instead

Leg raises are a great bodyweight abs exercise for strengthening your deep core muscles, hips and obliques without weights. If you find that lifting or lowering your legs aggravates back pain, or you just want to learn about more core exercises you can add to your routine, then this is the move to try: dragon flags.

As a trainer, I mostly use big lifts and compound exercises to stay efficient in the gym, which requires your core to work hard while strengthening other muscle groups and contributing toward building lean muscle mass. However, there’s certainly nothing wrong with an abs routine or adding core work to your strength program.

Below, I cover how to do the dragon flag with proper form, the benefits and ways to fix up leg raises if you find they hurt your back.

What should I do if I can’t do leg raises?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not all is lost. Sometimes, a tweak or two can transform an exercise, whether that means learning to engage your core properly, switching up the tempo, positioning, or equipment, or using variations of the same move.

For example, those who struggle with leg raises might find hanging leg raises might do the trick. Sometimes a simple adjustment like tucking your hips under to flatten your back to the mat can relieve pressure on the lower back.

Other times, bending the knees and performing a tuck can help reduce pressure on the hips. For some, replacing leg raises with different moves that hit the same muscle groups is more effective.

Enter, dragon flags. This calisthenics exercise makes you look like you’re defying gravity, but really, you just need a healthy dose of core strength and stability to hold the position.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s not a beginner exercise though, so if you want to replace leg raises but are completely new to training your core, I would check out our guide on the best core exercises for beginners.

The dragon flag is a great leg raise or plank alternative, but not for those who would benefit from learning more about core engagement first (read: abs vs core muscles).

During dragon flag, you’ll teach your body to hold an extended position using isometric muscle contraction, meaning you’ll be static.

This builds stability and activates the deeper core muscles, like the erector spinae (muscles that support your spine) and transverse abdominis (a belt of core muscle beneath your abs).

How to do dragon flag:

Roll out one of the best yoga mats, then try these steps:

Lie on your back and grip a pole (or similar) behind you using both hands. Use anything non-moving, like the bottom of a sofa or heavy chair

Bend your elbows, pointing forward, and knees

Place both feet on the ground

Brace your core, then slightly tuck your pelvis toward you to help flatten your back

Lift your feet away from the ground, roll up through your spine and extend your legs into the air overhead, pointing your toes. Continue until only your shoulders and upper back rest on the mat

Hold the vertical position with the legs extended. Squeeze your abs and glutes

Lower to the ground, rolling down your spine slowly to rest on your back.

You can perform leg raises while holding the dragon flag position. However, your mid and lower back won’t be supported on the mat, so this acts as an advanced leg raise alternative. Squeeze your legs tight together and keep your body arrow straight. The further you lower your legs, the harder this becomes to hold.

Notice the difference between performing leg raises on the ground and from a dragon flag position. The former uses a lot more hip action, as your upper body stays static while your legs lift and lower and your hips flex and extend. The latter uses a whole-body motion, meaning you'll lift and lower using your entire body while keeping yourself in an arrow-straight position from head to toe.

Are leg raises necessary?

There are plenty of exercises you can do instead of leg raises, but if you’re overcompensating with your back or hip flexors, I recommend fixing this issue so that you don’t continue taking it into other movements, especially if you enjoy lifting weights. Essentially, you want to find a fix at the source, rather than substituting the issue away.

Try lying on your back with your knees bent and feet planted on the mat. Practice tucking your hips toward your spine, and then releasing again, performing 10 to 20 reps. To feel the difference between the two, place your hands beneath your lower back; as you tuck, your back should flatten to your hands, and as you release to neutral, you’ll notice a soft arch in the lower back.

Next, practice bracing your stomach as if someone is going to punch you, then release. Repeat for 10 to 20 reps, trying to breathe throughout and direct your breath to the bottom of your belly. Now, repeat the leg raises while practicing the hip tuck and the brace. Softly bend your knees to relieve some of the tension from the exercise.

Personally, I prefer the intensity of the dragon flag. It recruits more muscle groups at once while testing your balance and stability, just like holding a plank. Check out the video above to play around with your options. There are several ways to perform dragon flags, moving or un-moving, as demonstrated in the video.

Remember, your core can’t get stronger if the target muscles aren’t properly activated during the exercise. Be sure to learn about the mind-muscle connection and practice full-body contraction as you hold the position, consciously squeezing your muscles while you work them.