Forget sit-ups — this dead bug variation challenges your core stability

We’ve said it before, and we’ll say it again: when building a strong core, sit-ups aren’t always the best option. Not only can regular sit-ups and crunches put strain on your lower back, you’re only really working your abs muscles.

The dead bug, on the other hand, targets many of the muscles in your core, including your deepest layer of core muscles and your obliques. You can read what happened when I did 100 dead bugs a day for a week here, but to mix things up, I added ipsilateral dead bugs to my workouts. Read on to find out what happened.

As a reminder, what works for me might not be right for you and your body. If you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to check your form with a personal trainer before taking on a new workout routine.

What is an ipsilateral dead bug?

When performing your classic dead bug, you’ll extend one arm and the opposite leg, then switch sides. For an ipsilateral dead bug, you’ll work on one side at a time, forcing your stabilizing muscles to work harder. Here’s how to do it:

Start by lying on your back on an exercise mat.

Engage your core, keeping your lower back pressed into the mat.

Raise both legs, keeping a 90-degree bend at the knees.

Extend both arms toward the ceiling.

Slowly, with control, extend your right arm back behind your head.

At the same time, extend your right leg away from your body.

Pause at the bottom of the movement, then bring your arm and leg back to your starting position.

That’s one rep, now switch to the opposite side.

Ensure you complete the same number of reps on each side and keep your core engaged throughout. To do this, think about sucking your belly button in toward your spine.

Ipsilateral Dead Bug (Movement Demo) - YouTube Watch On

I did this dead bug variation for a week, and it challenged my core

I did 50 ipsilateral dead bugs a day for a week. Here’s what I learned about this abdominal exercise.

It highlighted weaknesses

I am one year postpartum and have spent the year slowly rebuilding my core after pregnancy and childbirth. Like most people, the right side of my body is stronger — I’m right-handed, and will often lead with my right leg when I run and carry my toddler around on my right hip.

This exercise quickly highlighted the weaknesses in my left side — I felt more unstable and found it harder to keep my core engaged as I tired. Exercises like this, that target one side at a time, are great at addressing weaknesses that could lead to injury.

It targeted my deep core muscles

Your core undergoes a huge amount of changes during pregnancy and childbirth. The abdominal muscles have to stretch and sometimes separate to accommodate your growing baby, and often take time to recover after childbirth.

I was lucky to have very mild diastasis recti after birth, and was able to return to a mix of Pilates and walking pretty quickly. Remember, it’s important to check with your doctor, midwife, or physical therapist before exercising after childbirth.

I found that this dead bug variation really challenged my deep abdominal muscles and inner and outer obliques. Ipsilateral training forces your body to recruit more stabilizer muscles to keep your body steady as you move.

I was able to increase the intensity

After a few days, I was able to increase the intensity of this exercise by holding a light dumbbell in my hand as I completed my dead bugs (check out the best adjustable dumbbells for working out at home here). This immediately forced my core to work harder, plus my upper body got a workout.

Of course, it’s not recommended to train the same body part every day — normally, I’d only do abs a couple of times a week at the end of a strength session, or during my Pilates class.

At the end of the week, my abs looked exactly the same (if visible abs are your goal, sadly, it’s not as easy as doing 50 dead bugs — you’ll need to focus on your overall body fat percentage). That said, I felt like my form had improved, and my weaker side was getting stronger.

Looking to mix up your dead bugs? Give these a try — they’ll challenge your core and work on your stability with zero equipment.