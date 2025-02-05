I'm a personal trainer — these are my top 3 fitness 'non-negotiables' for boosting wellness

Spring is coming, so I want to ask: How are your New Year’s resolutions going?

Gambling company StrikeWild recently explored the digital footprint left by millions of searches and found a staggering 46% increase in searches for “Cancel gym membership” in the U.K. alone — in the last month. While our intentions to get fitter and stronger might be well and good, it looks like those well-intentioned resolutions might be getting kicked to the curb already.

As a personal trainer, I’m used to seeing this happen year in and year out: gyms overspill with ambition and promises of Dry January, then empty again come February.

More often than not, it comes down to a lack of clear, achievable and progressive goals and gunning too hard too soon. It’s no wonder motivation goes out the window. We know that the all-or-nothing approach isn't sustainable.

It’s not all doom and gloom, of course. You don’t need to overhaul your entire lifestyle to make small but potent and positive changes for your health and wellbeing. As we move closer to spring, these are my three simple non-negotiables for boosting health and wellness and staying motivated.

They might not be what you expect, either.

3 simple ways to improve your health and wellbeing, according to a personal trainer

These are three things I do every day (or nearly every day) that have transformed my health as a personal trainer. Yes, they might be more boring than the latest TikTok trend, but they certainly boost my mood and wellbeing.

1. Walking every day — with or without wearables

(Image credit: Getty images)

It’s hardly groundbreaking advice, but taking an “intentional” walk every day has transformed my wellbeing. It’s helped me increase physical activity and boost mental stamina before I’ve even scheduled my workouts for the week or sat at my desk on a Monday morning.

I find it easiest to walk in the mornings before life gets in the way, getting up that little bit earlier to grab a coffee and head outdoors. I find walking in nature the most soothing for my emotional state (studies even suggest it can increase creativity levels), but living in London limits my access to green spaces, so I often head to the park or local common area to get a fix.

You don’t need to walk 10,000 steps a day to access the physical and mental benefits of walking; around 7,000 is enough, taking roughly 60 to 100 minutes, depending on your pace and stride. I originally started walking 5K every day to boost my metabolism and build mental stamina, but after a while, I stopped wearing fitness wearables and tracking steps altogether.

Spending time outdoors without worrying about my step count has improved my mood, motivation and energy levels. If you don’t have enough time in the morning, use the exercise snacking technique and schedule bitesize walks throughout the day instead, and only track if that works for you and your fitness goals.

2. Sound therapy before bed

Granted, a sound therapy app doesn’t quite have the same ring as an immersive sound bath in some chic, dimly-lit wellness studio. I also can’t promise atmosphere sprays, perfectly aligned chakras, or sound therapists banging a large gong.

But the next best thing? A “scientifically backed and clinically proven” sound therapy app called Soaak claims to provide all the benefits of sound therapy without leaving your home — or bed. It’s just recently become a non-negotiable part of my daily routine.

Using specific sound vibrations and frequency compositions tailored to your needs, sound therapy aims to reduce stress and anxiety, boost energy levels and improve focus and sleep quality. Soaak wants to be a weighted blanket for your mind, body and spirit, and I'm here for it. However, it’ll cost you $4.99 a month for the privilege.

Still, the company has already garnered a huge following, and more and more emerging research supports the benefits of sound therapy, although some of the claims are pretty big. For example, one particular study found that Tibetan singing bowl meditations reduced tension, anger, fatigue and depressed mood in participants.

The study also found the “feeling of spiritual wellbeing significantly increased across all participants” and those who were “previously naïve” to the concept experienced the most reduced tension.

(Image credit: Getty)

As someone who can’t sit still to meditate for five minutes, I’ve been using the app to improve my sleep hygiene instead. Unsurprisingly, it’s already proving far more relaxing than doom scrolling on my phone, and I’ve genuinely found myself drifting off faster and more peacefully at night. Plus, I've noticed it helps me focus better during work days spent at my desk, which I often struggle with.

It may sound twee, but non-negotiable wellness rituals like these are about instilling long-lasting habits without adding another chore to the list. I’m all about streamlining wellness this spring, so my non-negotiables must feel rhythmic and natural rather than a strain.

That’s why I found myself backing the TikTok “Winter Arc” Challenge during winter; small, positive lifestyle hacks make the most difference to my wellbeing long-term.

If you don’t want to pay for the app, plenty of free options are available on YouTube, and you only need to hit play before you slumber.

3. Mobility every week

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You've probably been told that motion is lotion, and it really rings true.

Without exception, I make mobility routines or stretching a non-negotiable part of my routine. If I can't commit to every day, it's on my weekly agenda instead.

Whether that’s hitting a hot yoga class or rolling out one of the best yoga mats and practicing a short routine at home, I try to always make it happen. You only need a few minutes per session, which can become part of your morning routine or bedtime winddown, or maybe you prefer doing it while watching your favorite show.

In the most basic sense, stretching refers to improving muscle flexibility while stretching a muscle group (like sitting and touching your toes), whereas mobility uses strength, control and movement to take joints through a range of motion, improving movement patterns and their quality (read: 3 things I wish I had known about stretching vs mobility when I started weightlifting).

I already use stretching and mobility work as part of my warm-ups and cool-downs, respectively, but I’ve been adding hip mobility exercises and shoulder stretches several times per week in my downtime, too. I’ve noticed a better range of motion and long-term improvements to hamstring flexibility, plus my shoulders feel more open and I find it takes less time to get warm during yoga classes.

I’ve included some of my favorite routines below, which I credit with helping improve other areas of fitness (like weightlifting) while reducing my risk of injury.

Whether you use these non-negotiables or prefer to brainstorm your own, think about the 90-day rule: can you realistically keep it up for 90 days and beyond? If the answer is no, go back to the drawing board.