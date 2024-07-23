Huge Crocs sale at Amazon — 21 deals I'd buy from $14

Love Crocs? Well, now's a great time to shop some of the best Crocs deals. Amazon has a huge Crocs sale with deals from $14. These comfortable and versatile shoes are some of the most popular around.

Right now the stylish Crocs Classic Platform Slide is on sale from $22. These sandals are perfect for the beach. Or, if you prefer the original Crocs style, the Crocs Via Clog is on sale from $37. I love the subtle Chai and Blossom colors these Crocs come in.

Note that discounts vary by your choice of size and color on Amazon, so make sure to check all the different color options in your size to find the best deal.

Best Crocs Deals

Crocs Unisex Classic Camo Slide Sandals: was $34 now from $14 @ Amazon

Score these Crocs Slide Sandals with an incredible starting price of just $14. They have a unique graphic design that resembles a paint-splattered canvas. They're made of Croslite foam, meaning they're lightweight, comfortable and great for walking on the beach or around the house.

Crocs Ralen Lined Clog: was $64 now from $16 @ Amazon

The Crocs Ralen Lined Clogs have been massively discounted in certain sizes and colors. These Crocs feature a wavy molded pattern across the top of the foot, and a fuzzy lining to keep your feet toasty. They're great for indoor wear or chilly summer evenings.

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $19 @ Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Crocs Bistro Graphic Clogs: was $49 now from $19 @ Amazon

Crocs is proving that work shoes don't have to look boring. These slip resistant Crocs at Work clogs are designed for hospitality and healthcare workers, and are great to keep your feet comfortable even if you're standing all day. On sale from $19, they come in a bunch of eye-catching prints, including Neon Tie Dye. There's also a white colorway, if you prefer a more subtle style.

Crocs Platform Classic Slide: was $39 now from $22 @ Amazon

Available in various colors and graphics, these lightweight platformed and fun-to-wear slides are made with iconic Crocs Comfort Technology for flexibility and 360-degree comfort. It's hard to say no to a pair of Crocs for this price.

Crocs At Work Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $24 @ Amazon

If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. They are solidly constructed, lightweight and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts.

Crocs Crocband Clog: was $54 now from $28 @ Amazon

Versatile and practical, these Crocband clogs serve as beach shoes, garden shoes, durable house slippers and reliable companions for running errands. Don't miss your chance to snag a pair for a discount!

Crocs Classic Lined Clog: was $59 now from $29 @ Amazon

Experience warmth and comfort with the Crocs Classic Lined Clog, designed with a soft, fuzzy lining perfect for both indoor and outdoor wear. These clogs feature traditional heel straps for a secure fit, making them ideal for staying cozy while running errands or for relaxing at home.

Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

If you want comfort and fashion, these unisex marbled clogs will give you the wow factor. The new marble Croslite material makes them eye-catching and you can choose from 18 dye clog designs to suit your style. In addition to having a roomy and comfortable fit, these clogs come with a pivoting heel strap for security.

Crocs Classic Ombre Clog: was was $54 now from $29 @ Amazon

Add a groovy touch to your wardrobe with the Classic Ombre Clog, featuring a bright tie-dye design. Lightweight and flexible, these clogs offer Iconic Crocs Comfort and a secure fit with a pivoting heel strap, perfect for on-the-go activities or relaxing at home.

Crocs Classic Clog: was $44 now from $34 @ Amazon

The Crocs Classic Clogs are renowned for their comfort and ease of cleaning. Featuring a lightweight design, iconic Crocs comfort, and ventilation ports for breathability, these clogs are a perfect choice of footwear.

Crocs Women's Classic Platform Clog: was $59 now from $34 @ Amazon

These trendy platform Crocs come in a range of colors and are incredibly lightweight and fun to style. Designed with Iconic Crocs Comfort Technology, they offer flexibility and 360-degree comfort for all-day wear. Scoop up a pair and save.

Crocs Ralen Clog: was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon

Start a comfort revolution with the Ralen Clogs, available in a variety of colors and styles to suit every personality. Lightweight and durable, these clogs feature the iconic Crocs ventilation ports for breathability. Plus, they're easy to clean and quick to dry.

Crocs Via Clog: was $49 now from $37 @ Amazon

On sale from $37 in several sizes and colors, these Crocs are a great buy. They feature a unique wave pattern across the top of the foot and a Crocs logo cutout across the side. They can also be personalized further by adding Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Mcdonald's X Classic Clog: was $74 now from $37 @ Amazon

Head for your morning McMuffin wearing this very happy pair of Crocs, designed in collaboration with McDonald's. Enjoy the lightweight comfort, vibrant colors and the option to add more fun Jibbitz if you wish!

Crocs Classic Glitter Clog: was $54 now from $38 @ Amazon

Add a touch of sparkle to your daily routine with the Crocs Classic Glitter Clogs. Lightweight and comfortable, these clogs are made with Croslite foam for Iconic Crocs Comfort and are easy to clean with just soap and water. Don't miss out on this dazzling deal!

Crocs Dylan Mules Clogs: was $69 now from $41 @ Amazon

Sporting a more sophisticated appearance with the leather finish, the Dylan Mules still offer up that signature Crocs comfort. Designed to cradle your feet, you can use this pair for everyday use or as a durable pair of house slippers.

Crocs Mellow Clog: was $59 now from $42 @ Amazon

Crocs call this shoe their "recovery" clog thanks to its foot cupping and super foamy design. Whether you need a comfy pair of shoes to nurse your feet with after completing a long hike, or you just need a good slipper that is suitable for indoor and outdoor wear, the Mellow Clog is your guy.

Crocs Men's Santa Cruz Loafer: was $54 now from $47 @ Amazon

These Crocs loafers can be worn from the office right to the beach. They have a durable canvas upper with Croslite foam soles, providing Crocs' signature comfort and support.

Crocs Unisex Mega Crush Clog: was $74 now from $49 @ Amazon

These Crocs Clogs stand above the rest with their 61mm high platform heels. They come in a range of eye-catching designs, including acid green and a faux denim print. However, they still offer Crocs' signature comfort.