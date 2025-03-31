Functional strength and mobility expert shares 5-minute routine to boost flexibility — here’s why I'm sticking with it

As a personal trainer, I’ve learned that most people skip warm-ups. They want to jump straight into the workout, get it done and move on. I understand, but skipping mobility exercises could lead to stiffness, poor movement and even injury.

It got me thinking: what are a few minutes in the grand scheme? That’s why I start my training sessions with this simple but highly effective three-move mobility sequence. It’s like a pre-workout meditation that signals to my body that it’s time to move, and it helps me focus, primes my muscles and joints and most importantly, keeps me agile and mobile.

Before you grab your weights and dive into your next muscle-building routine, roll out one of the best yoga mats and make this quick, three-move yoga-inspired series a regular part of your routine.

Watch the 5-minute mobility routine by Lauren Pak:

Don’t let the short duration fool you — this routine covers all the key areas: hips, shoulders and spine. These are prone to tightening from sitting for prolonged periods, repetitive movements, or high-impact training. The moves below also activate your core muscles, preparing them to stabilize you during your workout.

The best part? The more you do the routine, the better it feels. Over time, you’ll tune into your body and mind as you move more fluidly from one exercise to the next, which may also improve the mind-muscle connection and boost form.

Consider this your official workout kickoff.

Designed by functional strength and mobility expert Lauren of Jason Pak and Lauren Pak, this routine is a total-body mobility sequence that “enhances your movement through your upper back while warming up your posterior chain (the group of muscles on the backside of your body),” explains Lauren.

The routine could also help strengthen the hips and inner thighs while loosening the hamstrings; the hips and hamstrings both contribute to posture, flexibility, mobility and athletic performance.

Ready to feel the benefits? Let’s dive into the moves.

1. Scap push-up to downward dog: 8 reps

This combination is excellent at strengthening your shoulders while opening your hips and hamstrings. The downward dog movement activates the upper back and posterior chain and the scap push-up mobilizes your shoulders.

Start in a tabletop position with your hands shoulder-width apart and your feet hip-width apart. Your wrists should be directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips

Lift both knees and hover them just above the mat while keeping your back straight from your head to your tailbone

Engage your core, glutes and legs to stabilize your body

Without bending your elbows, lower your chest slightly toward the ground and let your shoulder blades draw together (scapular retraction). Focus on moving through the shoulder blades rather than the arms

Push through your palms and spread your shoulder blades apart as you return to the starting position (scapular protraction)

Lift your hips upward and backward toward the ceiling and draw your heels downward for downward dog. Your body should form an upside-down "V" shape

Hold for a moment to deepen the stretch, then gently shift your body forward, returning to the tabletop position.

2. Lateral squat to T-spine rotation: 5 reps per side

This dynamic combo blends a lateral squat with a T-spine rotation, targeting your hips, quads and core while improving rotation in your upper back. It's an excellent exercise for opening the hips and enhancing rotational flexibility.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your toes pointed forward. Keep your chest lifted and your core engaged

Step your right foot to the right, bend your right knee and lower your hips into a lateral squat

Keep your left leg straight and your left foot flat on the floor

Place your left hand on the floor (or on your left thigh for more support) and extend your right arm in front of you

Keep your core engaged, then rotate your torso to the right, reaching your right arm toward the ceiling. Follow your right hand with your gaze to open up your thoracic spine

Reverse the movement by bringing your right hand back to your hip and rotating your torso back to the center

Push through your right foot to return to a standing position

Repeat on the left side.

3. Hip flexor rock to overhead reach: 5 reps per side

This movement combines hip flexor activation with a dynamic overhead stretch, helping to improve the range of motion around the hips and chest while improving shoulder mobility. It’s fantastic for relieving tightness and engaging the core.

Start kneeling on the floor

Step your right foot forward into a lunge position, keeping your left knee on the ground. Place both hands on the floor for stability

Your right knee should form a 90-degree angle, and your left leg should be extended behind you

Gently rock your hips backward, shifting your weight slightly toward your right heel

Then, rock your hips forward, feeling a stretch through the front of your left hip and thigh

Raise your arms off the floor and reach them overhead, extending through your stomach, shoulders and upper back

Hold, then return your hands to the floor and repeat. Remember to change sides.

My Verdict

I consider myself extremely lucky to have found a routine that delivers so many benefits in such a short amount of time. I can honestly say that no workout feels the same without doing this three-move mobility drill first.

My clients are now conditioned to do it with or without me, and it’s a realistic and doable warm-up that doesn’t eat into workout time. While there’s value in foam rolling before your workout, just performing a few quick and effective mobility drills can improve your movement quality and prepare your body for the workout ahead.

Whether you’re seeking better movement, fewer injuries, or a more efficient workout, this simple habit has helped me avoid lower back pain, improved the depth of my squats and helped my running without picking up injuries.