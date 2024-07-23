Forget sit-ups — you only need 15 minutes and 8 moves to build a stronger core and improve your posture
Hate sit-ups? Try this 15 minute ab blasting routine instead
Sit-ups are a staple in many of the best core workouts, but if you’re not a fan, don’t worry — there are plenty of other effective core-building exercises out there. We've found a short, no-equipment workout that demonstrates just how effective these alternative moves can be.
Thanks to trainer James Stirling also known as the London Fitness Guy, he's formed an 8-move, no-equipment routine designed to challenge, strengthen and add definition to the muscles in your core.
The idea is to spend 40 seconds on each exercise and take no breaks which not only adds to the time efficiency of this workout but will also keep the heart rate up increasing the workout's intensity and calorie burn and helping build muscular endurance.
Watch James Stirling's 8-Move Core Workout
- Plank single arm raise x 40s
- Jack Knife x 40s
- Hollow Rocks x 40s
- Side Plank x 40s each side
- Hip Raise x 40s
- Shoulder Taps x 40s
- 2 Point Plank x 40s
- Wipers x 40s
Working through the various exercises in Stirling's routine like Planks, Jack Knives, and Side Planks, you will be targeting a wide range of core muscles, including the rectus abdominis, obliques and transverse abdominis.
This rich variety of core moves will help you develop a well-balanced and stronger core, improving your posture, reducing the risk of back pain, and enhancing definition across your entire midsection, not just your abs
To achieve the best results, focus on maintaining good form with each exercise. Watching Stirling's demonstrations will be helpful, as will consistently engaging your core throughout the routine. Engaging your core feels like bracing your abdominal muscles as if they're about to be hit. Fortunately, the only thing you'll be hit with is a satisfying burn from a solid workout.
The intensity of this workout will also work toward building core endurance. Exercises like the Hollow Rocks and 2 Point Planks require consistent muscle contraction and control, training your core muscles to perform efficiently over longer periods.
Core endurance is crucial for everyday activities like bending, lifting, twisting, and standing for extended periods, enabling you to perform these tasks more efficiently and with less fatigue. It also enhances performance in various exercises, such as running, swimming, and sports, by providing a stable foundation for movement.
Lastly, Stirling's focus on bodyweight exercises makes the core strengthening routine extremely accessible and convenient. With just a good yoga mat underneath you during the workout to enhance comfort, no other special equipment is needed, meaning you can perform the routine anywhere — whether at home, in a park, or while traveling. Additionally, the use of bodyweight exercises allows for easy modifications to suit your fitness level.
