Forget sit-ups — these 5 exercises blast your entire core and you don’t need any equipment
Challenge your core in 30 minutes
December brings cold weather, shorter days, and the joyful but hectic hustle of festive plans, all of which can sap motivation to exercise. That’s why quick, no-equipment workouts like this 5-move bodyweight core routine are so handy.
All you'll need is one of the best yoga mats, or any old exercise mat, to roll out underneath you while you get stuck into this floor-based routine from trainer James Stirling. It's circuit-based so once you get to grips with the moves in the first round, it will be time to do it all over again and get those core muscles fired up.
Stirling's workout includes exercises like the hollow hold and leg lifts to engage the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis, back extensions to strengthen the lower back, shoulder taps for stability and obliques, and Copenhagen planks to work the obliques and hip stabilizers.
Watch James Stirling's 5-move Core Workout
- Hollow Hold x 30s
- Back Ext x 30s
- Leg Lifts x 30s
- Shoulder Taps x 30s
- Copenhagen Plank x 20s each side
- Rest 30s between exercises
- 1 min rest after each set
- Complete 5 sets
A post shared by James Stirling - HOME WORKOUTS 💪🏻 (@london_fitness_guy)
A photo posted by on
Most ab workouts require holding a braced core position for an extended period, and this routine is no exception. It’s tempting to drop out of position early, but sticking it out for the full duration is worth it for the results.
When an exercise like a hollow hold starts to feel particularly challenging, I find plugging in my favorite workout headphones and focusing on a section of a song helps me push through the discomfort and stay in the moment. And don't forget, there are rest periods factored into this routine to allow your muscles to recover and prepare for the next set.
Core exercises build muscle by stimulating the muscle fibers through repeated contractions, which creates microtears in the muscle tissue. Then during recovery, the body repairs and rebuilds these microtears, to develop stronger and thicker muscle fibers over time.
Consistency is key to building a strong core. While no single ab workout will deliver results overnight, regularly performing exercises that target and engage the core will enhance muscle endurance and definition over time.
Just remember, results can vary based on factors like body composition, body fat percentage, genetics, and individual fitness levels.
More from Tom's Guide
- Forget the gym — you can build core strength and sculpt your abs with this 15-minute bodyweight workout
- Ditch the gym — you only need a pair of dumbbells and these 5 moves to build full-body strength
- Forget massage guns — I’m ditching them for the ‘gut smash’ exercise to relieve lower back pain and loosen tight hip flexors
Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals!
Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide.
Jessica has been a fitness writer at Tom’s Guide since 2023, bringing three years of experience writing about health, fitness, and the great outdoors. Her passion for exercise began during her childhood, where she spent weekends hiking and competing in local athletics club events. After earning a master’s degree in journalism from Cardiff University, Jessica found the perfect way to combine her love of storytelling and fitness into a career.
Jessica is passionate about testing fitness gear and tech, using her reviews to help readers make informed buying decisions. She ran her first marathon in April 2024, finishing it in 3 hours and 48 minutes. Through her training, she’s developed a deep understanding of what it takes to grow as a runner, from effective workouts and recovery techniques to selecting the right gear for every challenge.
When she’s not at her desk, Jessica enjoys spending time in the kitchen crafting new recipes, braving cold water swims and hiking.