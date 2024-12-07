Forget sit-ups — these 5 exercises blast your entire core and you don’t need any equipment

December brings cold weather, shorter days, and the joyful but hectic hustle of festive plans, all of which can sap motivation to exercise. That’s why quick, no-equipment workouts like this 5-move bodyweight core routine are so handy.



All you'll need is one of the best yoga mats, or any old exercise mat, to roll out underneath you while you get stuck into this floor-based routine from trainer James Stirling. It's circuit-based so once you get to grips with the moves in the first round, it will be time to do it all over again and get those core muscles fired up.



Stirling's workout includes exercises like the hollow hold and leg lifts to engage the rectus abdominis and transverse abdominis, back extensions to strengthen the lower back, shoulder taps for stability and obliques, and Copenhagen planks to work the obliques and hip stabilizers.

Watch James Stirling's 5-move Core Workout

Hollow Hold x 30s

Back Ext x 30s

Leg Lifts x 30s

Shoulder Taps x 30s

Copenhagen Plank x 20s each side

Rest 30s between exercises

1 min rest after each set

Complete 5 sets

Most ab workouts require holding a braced core position for an extended period, and this routine is no exception. It’s tempting to drop out of position early, but sticking it out for the full duration is worth it for the results.

When an exercise like a hollow hold starts to feel particularly challenging, I find plugging in my favorite workout headphones and focusing on a section of a song helps me push through the discomfort and stay in the moment. And don't forget, there are rest periods factored into this routine to allow your muscles to recover and prepare for the next set.



Core exercises build muscle by stimulating the muscle fibers through repeated contractions, which creates microtears in the muscle tissue. Then during recovery, the body repairs and rebuilds these microtears, to develop stronger and thicker muscle fibers over time.

Consistency is key to building a strong core. While no single ab workout will deliver results overnight, regularly performing exercises that target and engage the core will enhance muscle endurance and definition over time.

Just remember, results can vary based on factors like body composition, body fat percentage, genetics, and individual fitness levels.

