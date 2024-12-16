5 huge discounts on golf launch monitors and simulators — save up to $500 now
Improve your golf game at home with these discounted launch monitors and simulators
If there's one piece of golf technology I recommend buying, it's a launch monitor. Nothing helps you improve your golf game faster than data. A launch monitor is the best way to get all the data you need about your golf swing.
Five incredible launch monitors are currently on sale from the PGA Tour Superstore. These are some of the best golf deals you can get. The launch monitor/simulator I used in my at-home outdoor practice setup is on sale, as are four others in different price ranges.
Best launch monitor deals
You don't get a chance to get a launch monitor for $299 too often. This one leverages the power of your phone and a full suite of trackers to tell you all the critical information about your shot. I've used the more expensive MLM2PRO, and it works great, so I have no problem recommending this one.
This is the deal I'm most excited about because it's a device I use all the time. Whenever I want to hit the backyard golf practice area, the Approach R10 comes with me. It provides feedback on my swing while letting me know how far I've hit the ball. Plus, it allows me to have fun playing simulated golf when I don't have time to get to the course. This price is tremendous for anyone looking to get a golf simulator without breaking the bank.
If you're ready to step up to a higher-end launch monitor, this one is on the more affordable side of that category. SkyTrak+ offers significant advancements in its root technology with a dual Doppler radar system and proprietary machine-learning software. It includes access to more than 100,000 golf courses, so those looking to use this as a simulator will find plenty to keep them busy. With $500 off, this is a good time to buy.
While I've never tried a Bushnell launch monitor, I have tried plenty of Foresight offerings, and they're the same. The Launch Pro is the same as the GC3, one of the most fantastic launch monitors you can get. Regarding accuracy and features, beating the Bushnell Launch Pro/Foresight GC3 is hard. With $500 off, this is the most affordable way to get into these high-quality golf game improvement machines.
Full Swing is one of the originators in the golf launch monitor/simulator space. This launch monitor has 16 points of radar-powered club and ball data, so you can keep track of every aspect of your game. It supports many apps, including Full Swing Golf, GSPro for PC, and e6 Connect for iPad/iPhone. It's a pricey device, but with $500 off, it won't slam the wallet quite as hard.
Dave LeClair is the Senior News Editor for Tom's Guide, keeping his finger on the pulse of all things technology. He loves taking the complicated happenings in the tech world and explaining why they matter. Whether Apple is announcing the next big thing in the mobile space or a small startup advancing generative AI, Dave will apply his experience to help you figure out what's happening and why it's relevant to your life.