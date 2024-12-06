I drove a Lexus RX450h+ for a week — and this PHEV is the best of both worlds

Trying to convince people to buy an EV over traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles is a challenge all on its own, but after driving the Lexus RX450h+ for a week, my stance on PHEVs being the best solution to convince people about the benefits of an EV still stands.

This isn’t the first PHEV I’ve tested this year, it comes after the Lexus TX550h+ and the Mazda CX-90. But this third time’s a charm because I’m much more educated about how PHEVs work in general by offering that hybrid drive power of all-electric and gas power. It doesn’t come cheap, though, with the 2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury starting at $72,610.

Obviously it’s a luxury vehicle with premium features, but the best part about it in my week’s worth of driving is that I barely used any of the gasoline in its gas tank.

2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury: Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury Battery 18.1 kWh Engine In-line 4 Plug-in hybrid 2.5L All-Electric Range 37 miles Gas Fuel Economy 35 mpg Fuel Tank Capacity 14.5 gal Horsepower 304 hp Wheels 21-inches MSRP $72,610

2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury: Testing Summary

I drove a total of 208 miles with the Lexus RX450h+, but a lot of it was strictly done in EV mode — where the vehicle taps into the 18.1 kWh battery. When it’s fully charged, it’s rated for a range of 37 miles, but in some instances I saw it exceeding that figure.

What’s interesting is that the RX450h+ has two driving modes: EV and HV, with the latter being your traditional hybrid power that taps into the 18.1 kWh battery for increased efficiency. If you do end up driving in HV mode, just know that it’ll eat up the battery regardless if you don’t switch to EV mode. That’s why I recommend driving in EV mode first to use up the all-electric range before it switches over to hybrid mode. You can’t simply save up the EV mode for later.

In terms of driving the Lexus RX450h+, I much prefer how it drives in EV mode because it’s smoother and more responsive with its accelerations — whereas in traditional hybrid mode that leans into the gas, it noticeably isn’t as intense with the acceleration. I also want to point out that it initially had 412 miles of gas range, but I only managed to get it down to 364 miles by the end of it because I kept recharging the battery overnight to save on gas cost.

Speaking of charging, I’m happy to report that the battery recharges to full capacity every night with Level 1 charging. I get a decent amount back in 8 hours of charging, but I usually get a full charge after 10 hours.

Started at 412 miles with HV mode, ended at 364 miles

208 miles driven in total: 48 miles on gas power, 160 miles on electric power

Averaged 3 mi/kWh in total in EV mode

Level 1 charging yields a full charge in 10 to 12 hours

2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury: What I Like

You get a full battery on Level 1 charging overnight

This is probably the most underrated aspect about the 2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV because it’s hard convincing people to go all-EV when there are unintended costs to consider — like installing a Level 2 charger. With the Lexus RX450h+, I simply connected its included charger to a standard 120V outlet for Level 1 charging at home.

By the time I’m ready to head out for work each morning, I have a full battery at my disposal. Meaning, I could lean on nothing but battery power to get me 37 miles of range with my commute. For those with round trip commutes at about that distance, you will barely need to refill on gasoline.

Smooth ride in EV mode

I’ve already alluded to how the Lexus RX450h+ PHEV has a smooth ride, but it’s even better in EV mode. That’s because the acceleration is instant, whereas in HV mode (hybrid vehicle), I can feel it taking longer to get to top speed because of the gears shifting. Once you experience the smooth feel of the pedal driving you forward in EV mode, it’s hard to go back to regular gas-powered driving.

Slick looking front grill

I don’t know why, but the front grill definitely gives the RX450h+ a slick look. The elongated diamond shaped pattern evokes power and grace, but I love how most of the front grill is dominated by this pattern. It’s flanked by the jewel-like headlights that make it look even more luxurious.

Simple to use shifter

I’m a fan of how simple it is to switch the diving mode of the Lexus RX450h+ PHEV because unlike other EVs that have their shifters positioned right by the steering wheel, it’s in a more traditional location right underneath the dashboard. It’s really short too, but I appreciate how it makes switching from reverse to drive a cinch because you either move it up or down — with a separate button you press for park.

Subtle looking ambient lights

Another way that it exudes the qualities of a luxury vehicle is how it presents a very subtle looking ambient light system throughout the vehicles. It’s nowhere as overpowered or glitzy as the Kia EV9 or Genesis GV80. Lexus does its ambient lighting justice by offering just enough potency without coming off as overpowering. Not only can I change the accent lighting throughout the interior space, but I love all the small details like how the Lexus name around the doors are lit up in light.

A lot of premium features

This wouldn’t be a true luxury car if it doesn’t have luxury features standard in its package. These include a head-up display, digital rearview mirror, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging pad for your phone, and a very smooth smart cruise control system.

All of these features represent what I expect in luxury vehicles priced over $70,000. Out of the bunch, I’m impressed most by how generous it is with the acceleration whenever I activate its smart cruise control system. It’s smart enough to detect the distance between the next vehicle in front of me, so it applies the necessary braking and acceleration to maintain its distance.

Tons of storage

In the driver’s seat, I really love how the middle armrest is wide enough to allow me to rest my elbow during long distance driving. However, I’m just as much surprised by the amount of storage compartments throughout the cabin space. With the front cup holders, I love how it can adjust to accommodate taller drinks — like how pressing a corresponding button raises it. In the backseats, the middle armrest doubles as storage and it even pulls out to reveal two cupholders.

2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury: What I Don't Like

Noisy hybrid engine

Once I’ve exhausted the all-electric range in the Lexus RX450h+ PHEV, that’s when it reverts back to its usual hybrid power mode. As a result, the engine’s noise becomes more apparent and I’ve found that it takes much longer to accelerate to top speed. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise, given how hybrid power sacrifices on performance in favor of efficiency.

No blind spot cameras

Most luxury cars I’ve tested have options for blind spot cameras, so I’m surprised that there are none whatsoever for the RX450+. I like the added convenience of blind spot camera monitors in the driver’s display, rather than always having to look over. Despite this, you still have blind spot warning sensors integrated into the side mirrors to let you know that there’s a vehicle in your blind spot.

2024 Lexus RX450h+ PHEV Luxury: Bottom line

The 2024 Lexus RX450h+ proves to me yet again how PHEVs serve as a bridge between gas-power and all-electric vehicles. Although it’s pricey at $72,000+, it’s a full-sized SUV that offers excellent fuel economy if you’re doing any long distance driving — as well as giving drivers a taste of what it’s like to run off all-electric power.

I didn’t have to refill on gasoline once during my week’s worth of driving because I relied a lot on the all-electric power. Given the volatility of gas prices, this PHEV is an excellent example of how people can cut back on their gas consumption — which inevitably will save them more money in the long run.