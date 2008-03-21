Windows Vista Performance on Apple's MacBook Air

Los Angeles (CA) - The very thin and light Macbook Air laptop has been an instant hit with mobility fans, but how well would it run (gasp) Windows Vista? Well the folks at Xbitlabs found out by installing Vista on their brand new Air.

The installation did require an external DVD-ROM drive since the Air doesn’t have an internal drive. Amazingly enough Apple includes a disc with all the necessary Windows drivers. However, everything wasn’t as rosy as the Intel Speedstep wouldn’t function correctly and the CPU was constantly kept throttled down.

