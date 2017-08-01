This Alexa-Friendly Smart Plug Just Dropped to $29

Smart plugs, or smart switches, are inexpensive gadgets that can turn ordinary electronics, such as lamps and coffee makers, into smart devices.

Belkin's Wemo line is among the most popular of these devices, and for a limited time Amazon is offering the Wemo Mini Smart Plug for $29.99. That's $5 off Belkin's direct price and one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your household devices.

The Wemo Mini Smart Plug is easy to use. Just plug the device into an electrical outlet, connect a device into the Smart Plug, and you can control that device using the free Wemo app.

That means you can schedule plugged-in lights to go on when you're away from home or have your coffee maker start brewing a cup of joe the second you wake up in the morning.

Alternatively, if you own an Alexa device, such as the Echo or Echo Dot, the Wemo plug lets you control your plugged in device via voice commands sent to Alexa.

The Wemo Smart Plug is built in such a way that it won't block adjacent electrical outlets. It's one of the least expensive ways to modernize your home.