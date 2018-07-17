The Weirdest Amazon Prime Day Deals

There are lots of genuine deals to be found on Prime Day, but there’s so much stuff discounted on Amazon’s site that not all of it is bound to be good. From rapping geese to bathroom odor blockers, here are some of the weirdest deals on Prime Day.

Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray ($13.59)

Are your trips to the bathroom outlawed by the Geneva Convention? Spritz this spray into the bowl before you go, and this blend of eucalyptus and spearmint natural essential oils will help keep and odoriferous emanations from spreading beyond the porcelain confines. The four-ounce bottle is good for up to 200 uses, which should keep you happier than a pig in you-know-what.

ToiletTree Professional Water Resistant Heavy Duty Steel Nose Trimmer with LED Light ($13.95)

This industrial-strength nose hair trimmer will keep your nostrils from looking like Cthulhu. Made of “high-quality steel,” the trimmer runs on a single AAA battery and is water-resistant. An LED light lets you see all the way up your nasal cavity—if you really want to.

Car LED Light Strips ($18.99)

When you want to make the inside of your hoopty look like an 80s nightclub, this four-piece set of 48 color LED strips should do it. Backed with adhesive, you should be able to mount them almost anywhere inside your car, and they’ll run off the cigarette lighter. They come with a remote control, and a music sensor will change the colors of the lights based on the tunes you’re listening to, as well as your voice. They'll be a real conversation piece for when the police pull you over.



Neon Blacklight Bodypaint Face Paints ($11.95)

Are you ready for your next rave? With these German-made neon body paints, you will be. This kit comes with eight colors (orange, blue, yellow, green, pink, purple, red, and white), which will glow brightly when exposed to ultraviolet light. It can be washed out of clothes, too, with just soap and water.

DUDE Wipes Flushable Wet Wipes ($6.11)

For bros with sensitive bums, these wet wipes have aloe vera and vitamin E to caress your tush. But they’re for DUDES, so it’s totally cool to bust these out when you’re pounding brews and doing other man-stuff. Comes in a pack of 30 and are individually wrapped, making them great for travel.

Bulletproof Brain Octane Oil ($15.55)

“Brain Octane is naturally found in coconut oil in small quantities, and we concentrate it to provide you with the purest energy source possible,” or so says this totally believable Amazon listing.

Toyk Kids Music Goose ($19.04)

There’s the goose that laid the golden egg, but what about the goose that can drop mad beats? This wascally waterfowl can play three different kinds of hip-hop and will dance around for your toddler (18 months and up) to jam out to. But there’s more! It’s also designed to teach kids about how to properly treat animals, so if you grab the goose by its neck, it will start to struggle.

Zap It!! TYG5759 Mosquito Racket Zapper ($17.99)

Work on your backhand while ridding your yard of mosquitos. Insects of all sorts will be fried once they come into contact with the racquet’s 4,000-volt grid. But, it’s safe for non-invertebrates to touch. The Zap It can be recharged through its microUSB port. Cleaning the racquet of bug guts is another matter.



VUP Wristband Phone Holder ($11.24)

Is your smartphone too large to hold in your hand? This contraption will help! The VUP can accommodate the iPhone X, iPhone 8, 8 Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6, the Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, S7 Edge, and the Google Pixel using elastic bands to hold the phone in place. It also lets you rotate the phone 180 degrees, so you can use it in landscape or portrait mode. Available in black, blue, green, and pink, you won't look ridiculous at all.



Cloudstyle Men's Sport Coat ($45.99)



Treat yo' self! This two-button gold, 70 percent polyester/30 percent viscose jacket will make you the center of attention at any event you attend. It comes in seven sizes, from small to XXXX-Large, and its cut "shows your masculine charm," according to the description. And it's 22 percent off.

