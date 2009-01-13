Trending

Six Year Old Drives to School Thanks to GTA

A six year old boy from Wicomico Church, Virginia, takes the family car to school because he missed the bus. The boy claims he learned to drive from Grand Theft Auto and Monster Truck Jams.

Most six year olds in America are probably not too excited about attending school.  Many parents have to drag their children out of bed in the morning in order to make their scheduled school bus pick up times.  However, one diligent six year old from Wicomico Church, Virginia, wanted to be on time for school so badly, he borrowed the family car after missing the school bus.

According to the Associated Press, the six year old boy missed his school bus last week and tried to drive the family’s 2005 Ford Taurus to school which was over seven miles away.  The child was able to drive the car six miles before crashing into a utility pole planted about a mile and a half away from his destination.  Police said that during his drive, the child must have navigated “at least two 90-degree turns, passed several cars and ran off the rural two-lane road several times."

When the boy was questioned by the police as to where he obtained the necessary skills to drive a Ford Taurus, he responded by saying he learned to drive by playing video games such as Grand Theft Auto and Monster Truck Jam.  The county sheriff also mentioned that the boy was so intent on going to school that after the crash, he proceeded to walk the rest of the way because he did not want to miss breakfast and PE class.  The boy was found to have had only minor injuries and was released from hospital the same day.

At the time of the incident, the 26 year old mother was asleep upstairs.  Both her and the 40 year old father are in police custody, charged with child endangerment.  In the meantime, both the six year old boy and his four year old brother remain placed in protective custody. 

Besides the obvious blessing that there were no serious injuries, this incident also provides more fuel for those advocating against video game violence.  But let’s not forget that it was bad parenting that allowed a six year old child to play mature rated video games.  However, the bright side of the story is that this six year old had the reflexes and coordination to navigate a 2005 Ford Taurus... all thanks to the advances of video games.

47 Comments
  • Milleman 13 January 2009 08:15
    "At the time of the incident, the 26 year old mother was asleep upstairs. Both her and the 40 year old father are in police custody, charged with child endangerment."

    How is this possible? The parents were asleep and can't be blamed for what that child was doing.
    Reply
  • 13 January 2009 08:41
    @ Milleman

    Yes they most certainly can. If they decide to take a nap they need to know where their children are and if necessary lock them in the room with them. I leave my six year old at home to go out on a date with my wife and he burns down the neighbors house is it my fault? I can't be blamed for what the child was doing right???

    Sad thing is video games are being blamed for this. Perhaps if the parents were paying a spec of attention to what their children were doing they wouldn't allow them to play clearly labeled M rated games.
    Reply
  • zeriah 13 January 2009 08:43
    Lets see... Allowing a 6 year old boy to be more responsible than the mother, the fact that a 6 year old got out of bed by himself and did all the preperations to go outside and look for the school bus. Putting things in reach of a young kid that couldn't endager his life without supervision. Oh yea, lets not forget the fact that the kid is playing a video game intended for a mature mind, which involves drugs, sex, violence. Not appropriate for a growing mind like that, a 6 year old wouldnt have the sense of right and wrong like a 26 year old would. Clearly in this case he did...
    Reply
  • 13 January 2009 09:41
    Of course it's the parents fault. The first and foremost point is that they were not conscious enough to prepare the child for school. Excuse me if this sounds a little harsh, but more day by day I'm believing parents should require a license to have children. -Take responsibility for your actions.
    Reply
  • falchard 13 January 2009 10:18
    That 6 year old is going places. I hope he people haven't already head hunted him for internships when he is in college.
    Reply
  • 13 January 2009 10:23
    The parents were asleep while the kid was awake, thats negligence, not that i disagree that the charges are very harsh. The state are assholes for even doing this not to the parents but to the kids. Taking parents away from kids is the worst thing you can do. Foster homes are a good program but it takes away from the emotional value the kids have from growing up with them. I say give them a 2nd chance, hell that kid wants to learn so bad i say congrats to the parents for keeping him motivated.
    Reply
  • eklipz330 13 January 2009 10:31
    any ideas at what speed he was going at?
    and 100% agree with zeriah, the kid's superego is still in its development stage according to freud, so the kid should not be left unpunished... AND WHY THE HELL DOES HE HAVE ACCESS TO GTA, ARE HIS PARENTS RETARDED? theres alotta controversy about violent games having an bad influence, but they have more of a negative influence on children, and worse, on complete retards
    Reply
  • eklipz330 13 January 2009 10:31
    o and uh... i should start playing gta... im 20 and i still dont have my permit -_- MTA FTW
    Reply
  • m3kt3k 13 January 2009 10:36
    THis will be used by antigame peeps but its 100% the parents fault. The real question is at 6 how the hell did he reach the peddle.
    Reply
  • seboj 13 January 2009 11:40
    "The real question is at 6 how the hell did he reach the peddle."

    The article left out that both parents are naturally 9 feet tall.
    Reply