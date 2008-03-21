UCLA Hospital Bans Laptops And Cellphones

Los Angeles (CA) - The neuropsychiatric hospital at UCLA has banned all laptops and cellphones. The head of the facility, Dr. Thomas Strouse, says this is to ensure patient privacy after a nurse’s family member saw group photos containing several patients. Those pictures were posted up to a popular social networking website.

Dr. Strouse took a zero-tolerance policy because he didn’t want the staff to check whether computers or phones had cameras. Interestingly enough, all the patients in the posted pictures gave consent according to the Los Angeles Times.

