Smartphone Madness 2016: BlackBerry Priv vs. Sony Xperia X

Editor's Note: The polls have closed and BlackBerry Priv moves on to the next round. BlackBerry's Android phone took home 79 percent of the vote, to the 21 percent earned by Sony's Xperia X. The Priv faces a stiff challenge from the Nexus 6P and 5X in the quarterfinals, which begin tomorrow. For now, the final first-round match-up is underway.



In last year's Smartphone Madness, BlackBerry rode its Passport all the way to the Final Four. The company's first Android phone looks to go even further, but not if Sony's upcoming Xperia X has anything to say about it.

(Image credit: Nick Bush / Tom's Guide)

With the Priv, BlackBerry is looking to recapture some of its past glory with an Android OS that's very much of the present. Still, the Priv offers many of the features that allowed BlackBerry to dominate the business world, such as strong security and an abundance of productivity apps. Will the company's embrace of Android be enough to push it deep into our tournament?

The Xperia X won't hit the market until later this summer, but when it does arrive, it will come with added smarts that Sony hopes will restore some luster to its smartphone business. The new Xperia comes with predictive hybrid autofocus aimed at producing sharper action shots by anticipating movement and focusing faster on photo subjects. Adaptive charging technology looks to improve the lifespan of the battery powering the Xperia Z.

Does the BlackBerry Priv or the Xperia X offer a more compelling comeback story? You have until 9 a.m. ET tomorrow (March 22) to vote for your favorite. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Mi 5 moves on to the next round, after beating the OnePlus 2 with 60 percent of the vote. Xiaomi's new phone will face the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge when the quarterfinals begin later this week.

