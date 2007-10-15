Sibling Rivalry: Dell vs. Alienware

Introduction
The concept seems simple enough: Apply advanced technologies such as Intel’s Core 2 mobile architecture, SLI mode for two graphics processors and Level 0 mode for two fast hard drives using an integrated RAID controller to a lightweight case with large 17" display. Add a large battery and some oversized cooling, and hope that the combination can still fit within a mid-sized, middle-weight, semi-portable package. Such systems don’t have to compete with ultra-mobile lightweights as these are instead designed to be a more practical alternative to a portable desktop.
Using many of the same design concepts, today’s high-powered Dell XPS M1730 gaming notebook takes center stage against its Alienware division’s recent Area 51 m9750. We previously reviewed the Alienware Area-51 m9750.
|Manufacturer
|Dell
|Alienware
|Model
|XPS M1730
|Area 51 m9750
|Dimensions & Weight
|Width x Height x Depth
|16 x 2 x 12"
39.37 x 5.08 x 27.94cm
|15.5 x 2 x 11.5"
39.37 x 5.08 x 29.21cm
|Unit & Battery
|11lb / 4990g
|9lb 8oz / 4309g
|Charger and Power Cord
|3lb 8oz / 1588g
|2lb 4oz / 1021g
|Total
|14lb 8oz / 6578g
|11lb 12oz / 5330g
|AC Adapter & Battery
|Battery I Capacity
|Li-Ion 11.1 V, 85Wh
|Li-Ion 14.8 V, 6450mAh
|Battery II Capacity
|none
|none
|AC adapter
|230 W
|180.5 W
|Pointing Device(s)
|Touchpad
|Touchpad
|Display and Graphics Controller
|Display Size
|17"
|17"
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1200
|1920 x 1200
|Graphics controller
|Nvidia GeForce Go 8700M GT SLI
|Nvidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX SLI
|System
|BIOS
|Dell A01 (08/07/07)
|AMI W8350F02 (05/03/07)
|CPU
|Intel Core 2 Extreme X7900
2.80 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB800
|Intel Core 2 Duo T7600
2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667
|Memory
|2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2
|2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2
|Hard Drive
|Manufacturer & Model
|Hitachi HTS72202 x2
|2x Seagate ST9160823AS
|Size
|200 GB
|160 GB
|Performance
|(SATA / 7200 / 8 MB / 10ms / RAID0)
|(SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms / RAID0)
|Other Drives
|Manufacturer & Model
|LG HL-DT-ST DVD-RW
|Optiarc DVD RW AD-5540A
|Type
|DVD +/- RW
|DVD +/- RW
|Floppy Drive
|none
|none
|Media Bay
|none
|none
|Connectors
B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right
|PS2 Mouse/Keyboard
|none / none
|none / none
|USB 2.0
|1xBack, 1xLeft 2xRight
|2x Left, 1xBack, 1xRight
|IEEE1394/Firewire
|1x (L)
|1x (L)
|Serial COM Port
|none
|none
|Parallel LPT Port
|none
|none
|Microphone
|Yes
|Yes
|IR port
|Yes
|none
|Bluetooth
|Yes
|Yes
|VGA / DVI out
|none / 1x (L)
|1x (B) / 1x (B)
|TV out
|1xS-Video (L)
|1xS-Video (B)
|TV in
|none
|1xS-Video Back
|AC Power
|Yes
|Yes
|PC-Card Slots
|1x (R)
|1x (L)
|Express-Card Slots
|1x (R)
|1x (L)
|LAN
|1x (B)
|1xL (L)
|WLAN
|Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN
|Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN
|Wireless WAN
|Dell Wireless 5720 VZW Mobile Broadband
|none
|Audio Connectors
|1xMic, Headphone, SPDIF (L)
|1xMic, Headphone, Center, Surround, Front SPDIF (R)
|Audio Chip
|SigmaTel STAC9228 @ Intel 82801HBM ICH8M
|Realtek ALC885 @ Intel 82801 GBM ICH7-M
|Modem
|none
|Agere Systems HDA Modem
|Card-Reader/Writer
|Multi Card Reader (L)
|1xMulti Card Reader (L)
|Fingerprint Security Sensor
|none
|none
|Manufacturer’s Docking Socket
|none
|none
|Software
|OS
|Windows Vista Home Premium
|Windows XP Pro