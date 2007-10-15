Trending

Sibling Rivalry: Dell vs. Alienware

By

Dell and Alienware are supposed to target different markets, but what happens when the parent company's gaming notebook takes on its similarly priced sibling? Dell's XPS M1730 vs. Alienware's Area-51 m9750.

Introduction

The concept seems simple enough: Apply advanced technologies such as Intel’s Core 2 mobile architecture, SLI mode for two graphics processors and Level 0 mode for two fast hard drives using an integrated RAID controller to a lightweight case with large 17" display. Add a large battery and some oversized cooling, and hope that the combination can still fit within a mid-sized, middle-weight, semi-portable package. Such systems don’t have to compete with ultra-mobile lightweights as these are instead designed to be a more practical alternative to a portable desktop.

Using many of the same design concepts, today’s high-powered Dell XPS M1730 gaming notebook takes center stage against its Alienware division’s recent Area 51 m9750. We previously reviewed the Alienware Area-51 m9750.

ManufacturerDellAlienware
ModelXPS M1730Area 51 m9750
Dimensions & Weight
Width x Height x Depth16 x 2 x 12"
39.37 x 5.08 x 27.94cm		15.5 x 2 x 11.5"
39.37 x 5.08 x 29.21cm
Unit & Battery11lb / 4990g9lb 8oz / 4309g
Charger and Power Cord3lb 8oz / 1588g2lb 4oz / 1021g
Total14lb 8oz / 6578g11lb 12oz / 5330g
AC Adapter & Battery
Battery I CapacityLi-Ion 11.1 V, 85WhLi-Ion 14.8 V, 6450mAh
Battery II Capacitynonenone
AC adapter230 W180.5 W
Pointing Device(s)TouchpadTouchpad
Display and Graphics Controller
Display Size17"17"
Display Resolution1920 x 12001920 x 1200
Graphics controllerNvidia GeForce Go 8700M GT SLINvidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX SLI
System
BIOSDell A01 (08/07/07)AMI W8350F02 (05/03/07)
CPUIntel Core 2 Extreme X7900
2.80 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB800		Intel Core 2 Duo T7600
2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667
Memory2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR22x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2
Hard Drive
Manufacturer & ModelHitachi HTS72202 x22x Seagate ST9160823AS
Size200 GB160 GB
Performance(SATA / 7200 / 8 MB / 10ms / RAID0)(SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms / RAID0)
Other Drives
Manufacturer & ModelLG HL-DT-ST DVD-RWOptiarc DVD RW AD-5540A
TypeDVD +/- RWDVD +/- RW
Floppy Drivenonenone
Media Baynonenone
Connectors
B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right
PS2 Mouse/Keyboardnone / nonenone / none
USB 2.01xBack, 1xLeft 2xRight2x Left, 1xBack, 1xRight
IEEE1394/Firewire1x (L)1x (L)
Serial COM Portnonenone
Parallel LPT Portnonenone
MicrophoneYesYes
IR portYesnone
BluetoothYesYes
VGA / DVI outnone / 1x (L)1x (B) / 1x (B)
TV out1xS-Video (L)1xS-Video (B)
TV innone1xS-Video Back
AC PowerYesYes
PC-Card Slots1x (R)1x (L)
Express-Card Slots1x (R)1x (L)
LAN1x (B)1xL (L)
WLANIntel Pro/Wireless 4965AGNIntel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN
Wireless WANDell Wireless 5720 VZW Mobile Broadbandnone
Audio Connectors1xMic, Headphone, SPDIF (L)1xMic, Headphone, Center, Surround, Front SPDIF (R)
Audio ChipSigmaTel STAC9228 @ Intel 82801HBM ICH8MRealtek ALC885 @ Intel 82801 GBM ICH7-M
ModemnoneAgere Systems HDA Modem
Card-Reader/WriterMulti Card Reader (L)1xMulti Card Reader (L)
Fingerprint Security Sensornonenone
Manufacturer’s Docking Socketnonenone
Software
OSWindows Vista Home PremiumWindows XP Pro

