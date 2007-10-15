Sibling Rivalry: Dell vs. Alienware

Introduction

The concept seems simple enough: Apply advanced technologies such as Intel’s Core 2 mobile architecture, SLI mode for two graphics processors and Level 0 mode for two fast hard drives using an integrated RAID controller to a lightweight case with large 17" display. Add a large battery and some oversized cooling, and hope that the combination can still fit within a mid-sized, middle-weight, semi-portable package. Such systems don’t have to compete with ultra-mobile lightweights as these are instead designed to be a more practical alternative to a portable desktop.

Using many of the same design concepts, today’s high-powered Dell XPS M1730 gaming notebook takes center stage against its Alienware division’s recent Area 51 m9750. We previously reviewed the Alienware Area-51 m9750.

Manufacturer Dell Alienware Model XPS M1730 Area 51 m9750 Dimensions & Weight Width x Height x Depth 16 x 2 x 12"

39.37 x 5.08 x 27.94cm 15.5 x 2 x 11.5"

39.37 x 5.08 x 29.21cm Unit & Battery 11lb / 4990g 9lb 8oz / 4309g Charger and Power Cord 3lb 8oz / 1588g 2lb 4oz / 1021g Total 14lb 8oz / 6578g 11lb 12oz / 5330g AC Adapter & Battery Battery I Capacity Li-Ion 11.1 V, 85Wh Li-Ion 14.8 V, 6450mAh Battery II Capacity none none AC adapter 230 W 180.5 W Pointing Device(s) Touchpad Touchpad Display and Graphics Controller Display Size 17" 17" Display Resolution 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 Graphics controller Nvidia GeForce Go 8700M GT SLI Nvidia GeForce Go 7950 GTX SLI System BIOS Dell A01 (08/07/07) AMI W8350F02 (05/03/07) CPU Intel Core 2 Extreme X7900

2.80 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB800 Intel Core 2 Duo T7600

2.33 GHz, 4 MB L2-Cache, FSB667 Memory 2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2 2x 1 GB 667MHz DDR2 Hard Drive Manufacturer & Model Hitachi HTS72202 x2 2x Seagate ST9160823AS Size 200 GB 160 GB Performance (SATA / 7200 / 8 MB / 10ms / RAID0) (SATA / 7200.2 / 8 MB / 11ms / RAID0) Other Drives Manufacturer & Model LG HL-DT-ST DVD-RW Optiarc DVD RW AD-5540A Type DVD +/- RW DVD +/- RW Floppy Drive none none Media Bay none none Connectors

B=Back, F=Front, L=Left, R=Right PS2 Mouse/Keyboard none / none none / none USB 2.0 1xBack, 1xLeft 2xRight 2x Left, 1xBack, 1xRight IEEE1394/Firewire 1x (L) 1x (L) Serial COM Port none none Parallel LPT Port none none Microphone Yes Yes IR port Yes none Bluetooth Yes Yes VGA / DVI out none / 1x (L) 1x (B) / 1x (B) TV out 1xS-Video (L) 1xS-Video (B) TV in none 1xS-Video Back AC Power Yes Yes PC-Card Slots 1x (R) 1x (L) Express-Card Slots 1x (R) 1x (L) LAN 1x (B) 1xL (L) WLAN Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN Intel Pro/Wireless 4965AGN Wireless WAN Dell Wireless 5720 VZW Mobile Broadband none Audio Connectors 1xMic, Headphone, SPDIF (L) 1xMic, Headphone, Center, Surround, Front SPDIF (R) Audio Chip SigmaTel STAC9228 @ Intel 82801HBM ICH8M Realtek ALC885 @ Intel 82801 GBM ICH7-M Modem none Agere Systems HDA Modem Card-Reader/Writer Multi Card Reader (L) 1xMulti Card Reader (L) Fingerprint Security Sensor none none Manufacturer’s Docking Socket none none Software OS Windows Vista Home Premium Windows XP Pro

