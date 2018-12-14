Samsung Galaxy Fold’s Full Specs and Price Revealed

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will cost $1,800 without carrier subsidies and sport a 6,000-mAh battery, two cameras, and next-generation Exynos or Snapdragon processors.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

At least that’s what a new 74-page report on the future of foldable phones by Korean analysts CCS-CIMB Research unearthed by Dutch tech blog Lets Go Digital claims.

The report is extremely detailed when it comes to Samsung’s flexible phone — which may be called Galaxy Fold. The research firm claims the device will have a battery divided in two packs — one per blade — with a total capacity of 5,000 to 6,000 mAh. That’s not surprising: the internal 7.3-inch 2152 x 1536-pixel foldable screen and the front cover display are going to suck a lot of power even while they are OLED.

The report — which claims that all the information has been verified with the component suppliers listed below — also says it will have two cameras on the back with 12 megapixel sensors and a 8 megapixel on the cover.

Finally, the Korean firm claims that the Galaxy Fold will be powered by an Exynos 9820 CPU in Korea and the Snapdragon 8150 in the US.

(Image credit: CGS-CIMB Research)

As this bill of materials table shows, the Samsung foldable phone will cost almost 70% more to make than the Galaxy S9+ at a whopping $636.70. The firm claims that it will carry a 65% markup and sell for a whopping $1,800 — $30 more than the previously rumored price.

The Galaxy Fold is expected to be announced next February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.