Samsung Announces 16MP Sensor For Phones, Tablets

Samsung today announced a 16 MP CMOS image sensor that should be making its way into the smartphone and tablet next year. Mass production of the chip is scheduled to begin in November of this year.

The S5K2P1 sensor offers, according to Samsung, "excellent quality in video mode" and delivers up to 8.3 MP resolution at 60 frames per second and maximum 16 Megapixel-resolution for point-and-shoot images at 30 frames per second "without shutter lag effect". In fact, the manufacturer claims that the sensor is good enough to be used in dedicated digital still cameras and camcorders as well as it features excellent sensitivity and low-noise performances: even in night and dark indoor environments.

The S5K2P1 is currently available in sample quantities.