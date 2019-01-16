Killer Deal: Beats Powerbeats3 Now $100 Off

Looking for a sporty and stylish pair of headphones for the gym?



If so, then you might be interested in knowing that Amazon has the Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless Earphones on sale for $99.99. Normally $200, that's $100 cheaper than the Apple Store's direct price. It's also the second lowest price we've ever seen for these headphones to date. Amazon has them available in four colors, including Asphalt Gray, Brick Red, Break Blue, and Turf Green.



Like the Powerbeats2, the Powerbeats3 deliver powerful bass you can feel. They feature an earhook design — which along with their sweat and water resistance — makes them the perfect gym and running headphones. They're rated at up to 12 hours of battery life to last a few days between charges. Even better, if you're ever caught with a low battery, a five-minute top up charge gives you an hour's worth of playback.



The earphones also feature RemoteTalk, so you can conveniently take calls and control your music via Siri on your iPhone. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so don't hesitate to score a pair of Beats headphones for less than retail price.



