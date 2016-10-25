Best Laptop Gifts
Dell XPS 13
The razor-thin bezel on the Infinity Display and soft-touch carbon palm rest lure you in, but the Dell XPS 13's combination of strong performance and battery life truly makes it a winner. This laptop lasted nearly 14 hours on our battery test, and its Kaby Lake processor is quite speedy. Plus, it's now available in rose gold.
Asus Chromebook Flip
Here's a touch-screen Chromebook that gives you the best of both worlds. Asus' svelte aluminum Chromebook Flip doubles as a laptop and 10.1-inch tablet that has access to Android apps via the Google Play store. Add in more than 9 hours of battery life, and you have a pretty good deal.
Lenovo Yoga 910
The most stunning convertible of the year, the Yoga 910 sports a sleek watchband hinge, measures just 0.56 inches thin and weighs only 3 pounds. And yet Lenovo found a way to pack in a gorgeous IPS display (available in 4K or full HD), a fast Core i7 processor, JBL speakers and a fingerprint reader.
Alienware 17
The new Alienware 17 takes gaming to the next level with Tobii eye tracking, which lets your peepers be the controllers in games like Watch Dogs 2 and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. The $1,499 model is ready for VR with Nvidia's GTX 1060 graphics, but you can step up to a 1070 GPU for $2,199. Using a combination of magnesium alloy, copper and steel, this beast is not only powerful but beautiful.
Asus VivoBook E403SA
The E403SA is our favorite laptop under $500 for a reason. It offers a full-HD screen, over 9 hours of battery life and a future-proof USB Type-C port. This 3.2-pound Windows machine also delivers decent pep for the price, thanks to its Pentium processor and 4GB of RAM.
HP Spectre x360
Our favorite 2-in-1 turns heads with a stunningly slim design, and it keeps your attention with a powerful quad-speaker system and a colorful full-HD touch screen. The Spectre x360 base model includes a fast 7th-generation Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive, and it lasts a very strong 10-plus hours on a charge.
Lenovo Ideapad 100s
A great bargain for students, the 11-inch Ideapad 100s delivers a full Windows 10 experience in a 2.2-pound package your little one can take anywhere. We also like the more than 9 hours of battery life and comfortable keyboard on the IdeaPad 100s. The Intel Atom processor isn't a powerhouse, but the chip is fine for work and play in the cloud.
Apple MacBook
Whether you do a lot of traveling or you just don't want to be weighed down, the 12-inch Apple MacBook is a thing of beauty. This 2-pound wonder lasts well over 9 hours on a charge, the Retina display is supersharp and the flat keyboard is surprisingly comfortable once you get used to it. We just wish there were more than one USB Type-C port.
HP Spectre
You simply won't find a sexier laptop to give someone — or get yourself. This system measures a superthin 0.41 inches, and the combination of copper and ash black really stands out. Inside the Spectre, you'll find a blazing Core i5 or i7 processor, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD, plus a surprisingly cushy keyboard and a vivid 13-inch screen.
Asus ROG Strix
Gamers who want serious power without breaking the bank will love the Asus ROG Strix. For $1,699, this 15-inch rig packs Nvidia's latest GTX 1070 graphics for playing the most demanding titles on its colorful full-HD screen. It's also virtual reality ready, so you can easily connect an Oculus Rift or HTC Vive for true 360-degree fun.