Best iOS 10 Widgets

Customize Your iPhone's Today Screen

Among the tweaks and additions in iOS 10, Apple brought a welcome makeover to widgets. Previously hidden away in Notification Center, they now get their own Today screen, accessible by swiping right from either your home screen or the lock screen. Developers are updating their apps to take advantage of this feature; if one of your favorite apps already on your iPhone is available in widget form, you can find out by scrolling to the bottom of the Today screen, tapping edit and seeing if that app is listed among the widgets you can add. You can also download the following apps to help fill out your Today screen with useful widgets.