The Top 10 Things We Want in Pokemon Go

[Bonus] Make defending and holding gyms more rewarding: This is my gym now

Currently, the best strategy for getting PokeCoins without buying them is to take as many gyms as you can in a short period of time, and then hit the button in the shop to claim your reward. That's because the mechanics in Pokemon Go make it almost impossible to actually hold onto a gym for more than 30 seconds, even if the gym is rocking a full roster of 2500CP Snorlaxes. I'd like to see a change from having to claim your reward once a day. Instead, Niantic should automatically send out prizes for holding gyms based on the number of gyms you're in, how many opponents you defeated and how long you've been there.