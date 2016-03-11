6 Ways the iPhone 6s Beats the Galaxy S7

3D Touch

The pressure-sensitive screens on the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus respond to different types of presses. Press down on an app icon, for example, and a list of menu shortcuts will pop up. Or press down on a link in an email, and you can see a preview of the website without actually jumping into a new app. This can be a tremendous time-saver: I like being able to press on the Camera icon and select the Take Selfie shortcut instead of having to open the app and select the front camera before I'm ready to take a shot.

3D Touch has become even more useful as it's expanded beyond the Apple-built apps in iOS 9, with a number of third-party apps supporting 3D Touch in clever ways. Flickr, for example, not only lets you peek at photos by firmly pressing on an image thumbnail, but you can scroll through other images by moving your finger from side to side. Apple's iOS devices already enjoy an edge over Android phones thanks to the depth of the iOS App Store, and 3D Touch only widens that gap.