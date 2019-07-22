15 Best Email Apps

Triage (iOS: $1.99)

Where other clients are packed to the gills with features, Triage instead focuses on ruthlessly reducing your unread emails down to zero with a simple, distraction-free interface that depends on flicks. The app displays the contents of your inbox as a stack of cards. Flick a card up, and the app will archive, delete, or mark the message as read; flick down, and the message is kept in your inbox for later action. You can also tap on a card to view its contents as well as compose a short reply or forward. Triage's brutal minimalism means it probably won't be your main email workstation, but it's a great email assistant for clearing out your inbox. The app supports Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud, and most IMAP email services, and supports multiple accounts.