15 Best Android Camera Apps

Camera360 - Funny Stickers (Free)

Camera 360 may be making much of its funny stickers and other live image editing tools in its latest iteration, but don't let that fool you into thinking that this is a lightweight camera app. In addition to all the stickers and filters, it comes with a variety of shot modes, tools, and settings for sprucing up your shots, such as tilt-shift blurs, a posterizer, and more. Meanwhile, a Selfie Camera mode can bring out skin tone and visual ambiance to give you exactly the look and feel you want for your next self-portrait. Many of the old-style advanced camera controls for things like saturation, contrast, and white balance are still there, though you'll need to turn on an "Advanced adjustments" switch in the settings to turn them on.