Celebrities at CES: The Techie D-List
Enthusiasts or Corporate Shills?
Each year, major brands to their best to bring big names to CES. Celebrities--even minor ones--tend to draw crowds to an otherwise lackluster booth. This year is no exception, but it does beg the question: Are any of these famous people at all interested in technology? Athletes and performing artists are the most popular choices for CES, which makes sense: Athletes are all about "watching tape" of games and competitors, so naturally they might care about the quality of a home theater setup. And recording artists would care about audio fidelity. So, then, what do Brooke Burke, Alex Trebek, Brian Williams, and Dr. Oz have to do with tech? Go ask them yourselves, if you're in Vegas this week.
FCC Chairman Kevin Martin
Is this guy a celebrity? Inside the beltway, perhaps. On Saturday, Martin talks communications challenges for the tech industry and the Obama administration. He'll also air his perspective on digital TV, the wireless spectrum, and, perhaps, Net neutrality. Odds are he won't discuss his personal woes: On December 9, a congressional inquiry concluded that, "Chairman Martin's heavy-handed, opaque, and non-collegial management style has created distrust, suspicion, and turmoil among the five current commissioners."
Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer
His celebrity status is questionable, but Ballmer will take the keynote stage for the first time on Wednesday in the place of Bill Gates, who has always made Microsoft's pitch in Las Vegas. People in the tech community know that Ballmer can be a gas onstage, so watch out for any goofy antics involving cakes, chairs, and of course, developers.
AKON
At a Billboard Digital Music session on Wednesday, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from Akon about how he plots his digital strategy when creating albums. But who wants to hear Akon talk with a bunch of suits? The Senegalese singer otherwise known as Aliaune Thiam had many songs reach the top of the Billboard charts. Might attendees be treated to a serenade? Akon is also slated to make an appearance at San Disk's booth on Thursday (his music appears on Slot music SD-card albums as well).
Maria Bartiromo
Sometimes, to be successful, you have to put up with a lot of crap. First, "Closing Bell" anchor Maria Bartiromo must endure the moniker of the original "Money Honey" by financial geeks. Now, she is obliged to be ogled by thousands of tech geeks when she takes her place at the NBC Universal booth at CES where she will host a live episode. Sure, Brian Williams, Al Roker and Nancy O'Dell will be there too. But what's the tech connection? The NBCU booth is called, "Entertainment You Can Touch, Content That Touches You." That's a little too touchy-feely for us.
MLB Baseball Players
Athletes are a common sight at tech trade shows--I guess that's because sports and TV-tech go hand in hand. Sharp is the official HDTV of Major League Baseball, so, naturally, they send standout young New York Yankees Pitcher Joba Chamberlain and Milwaukee Brewers first-baseman Prince Fielder to CES mingle with the people. The Oakland A's Matt Holliday, Boston Red Sox' David Ortiz, Chicago Cubs' Ryan Theriot, Florida Marlins' Hanley Ramirez, and New York Mets' John Maine come along for the ride to take a turn manning the booth. Because if these players love Sharp, influential fans are bound to feel good about Sharp, too. Or at least, that's the thinking.
Diana Ross
Every year Monster Cable scores the biggest act of CES. This year, Diana Ross will entertain this invitation-only crowd at the Paris Hotel. Industry insiders will do their best to score an invitation, but not many will succeed. This is one way Monster rewards retailers who sell Monster products. From Monster's press release, "This year, Monster will prove that even in these tough economic times there simply "ain't no mountain high enough" to keep everyone from having a Monsterously good time at its annual Retailer Awards and Concert."
NBA Hall-Of-Famers
Haier, a Chinese gadget-maker, partnered with the NBA more than two years ago to help build Haier's brand in the U.S, and the NBA's brand in China. At CES, that translates into having three former NBA stars at the Haier booth. Clyde Drexler, Robert Parish, and Bill Walton will all take a turn posing with Haier's products, which include the Rhapsody Ibiza media player and refridgerators, washers, and dryers.
Sarah Fisher
Here's an endorsement that makes sense. Sarah Fisher, an Indy 500 race car driver, will show up at the booth of SimCraft, a company that makes racing simulation chairs and game equipment. The product line with launch at CES, with Fisher there to show it off.
Dr. Oz
Oprah Winfrey's favorite doctor (whom she has made a celebrity), Mehmet Oz, will be talking up his new daily talk show for Fall 2009, which will be produced and distributed by Sony Pictures. That's why he'll be at the Sony Pictures Television booth.
Alex Trebek
What is 16,000 square feet, Alex? Sony's booth size, which means there is room for a stage for Alex Trebek to host and record 11 episodes of celebrity Jeopardy! in front of an audience of 600 during the Consumer Electronics Show.
Soulja Boy Tell'em
The young rapper known as Soulja Boy Tell'em (aka DeAndre Ramone Way), will
Stevie Wonder
Stevie Wonder has appeared at CES before as a performer--this time, his tie to tech is much stronger. An entire "TechZone" at the Sands convention center will feature "Stevie Wonder and Friends," and display products for the sight-impaired. Demonstrations urging people to dial cell phones with their eyes closed will highlight the need for electronics designed for the visually-impaired.
Johnathan Fatal1ty Wendel
Professional video gamer (or, electronic sports player) Fatal1ty is a CES staple--he always comes out, eventually, to support his Creative Labs product line, which includes mice and other accessories. One year, we had an interview scheduled with Fatal1ty at CES, and he stood us up. Yeah, we hold a grudge. But don't let that stop you from getting a glimpse of him this year.
Will.I.am
Black Eyed Peas frontman Will.i.am (William James Adams, Jr.) is no stranger to new technology. During the presidential election he was one of the only people to participate in CNN's new "hologram" technology for broadcasting. We're not sure Will.i.am will get to demo any tech at CES this year, but he will be present at the Global Media Awards at the Venetian Hotel on Thursday, where he will be considered as a nominee for his Web-famous campaign song "Yes We Can."
Brooke Burke
Intel's using the "booth babe" strategy for its celebrity placement. The chip-maker hired Brooke Burke--of Dancing with the Stars and the E! channel and various other magazine spreads--to host the Intel CES party promoting PC.com on January 9th. Counting Crows will be playing at the event, which will take place at the Luxor hotel. More from CES 2009