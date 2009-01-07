Celebrities at CES: The Techie D-List

Enthusiasts or Corporate Shills?

Each year, major brands to their best to bring big names to CES. Celebrities--even minor ones--tend to draw crowds to an otherwise lackluster booth. This year is no exception, but it does beg the question: Are any of these famous people at all interested in technology? Athletes and performing artists are the most popular choices for CES, which makes sense: Athletes are all about "watching tape" of games and competitors, so naturally they might care about the quality of a home theater setup. And recording artists would care about audio fidelity. So, then, what do Brooke Burke, Alex Trebek, Brian Williams, and Dr. Oz have to do with tech? Go ask them yourselves, if you're in Vegas this week.