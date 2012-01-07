11 Technologies We Hope To See At CES 2012

Hot New Ultrabooks That Are Actually Ultrabooks

By now you’ve heard of the "new" laptop product category taking retailers by storm: Ultrabooks are thin-and-lights designed to compete with Apple’s MacBook Air. Intel actually has a definition for what an Ultrabook is (3.1 pounds, .71 inches thick or thinner, SSD drive, etc.), but we anticipate that many vendors at CES will be trying fob off any old thin-and-light as an Ultrabook. We dread having to explain to manufacturers that, no, that svelte machine isn’t actually an Ultrabook because it has an optical drive or because it is 15.4-inches big. Instead, we want to see fantastic-looking industrial design (think high-end hinge-mechanisms, chassis, and lid textures) that hew to Intel’s criteria. The image you see here is HP’s teaser for the curves and angles on what might be an Ultrabook called the Spectre.