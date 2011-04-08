Nokia Phone Concepts: Dragonflies and Windows Phone 7

Dragonfly 82

Nokia is teetering on the brink of insignificance these days, with Symbian largely ignored by smartphone buyers, and their market share in first-world countries quickly evaporating. While software has always been a looming issue for Nokia over the last few years - something the Swede's hope to fix with an injection of Windows Phone 7 - the smartphone hardware has always been top-drawer (Nokia N8, anyone?).

Here we have the N82 "Dragonfly" concept, designed by Reginald Shola Hingston. The original N82 design comes through, but the sharp angles, distinct button layout and body accents distinguish this concept from its inspiration nicely.