Nokia Phone Concepts: Dragonflies and Windows Phone 7
Dragonfly 82
Nokia is teetering on the brink of insignificance these days, with Symbian largely ignored by smartphone buyers, and their market share in first-world countries quickly evaporating. While software has always been a looming issue for Nokia over the last few years - something the Swede's hope to fix with an injection of Windows Phone 7 - the smartphone hardware has always been top-drawer (Nokia N8, anyone?).
Here we have the N82 "Dragonfly" concept, designed by Reginald Shola Hingston. The original N82 design comes through, but the sharp angles, distinct button layout and body accents distinguish this concept from its inspiration nicely.
The 888
The 888 concept looks more like a wristband than a phone, but don't be fooled by this simplistic design. The 888 has a liquid battery to keep the entire device extremely flexible, and the entire front of the unit is a touchscreen. Follow this link to see the 888 concept in action on YouTube.
Eco Sensor
The Eco Sensor concept is more of a two-for-one deal, as it would include a touchscreen smartphone and a wristband that collects data from both the wearer (health and wellness stats) and his/her surroundings. The wristband is also solar powered, and can talk to the smartphone via NFC (Near Field Communication).
E-CU
The E-Cu concept looks like an ordinary, N82-esque smartphone, but this white candybar smartphone has an ace up its sleeve. The E-Cu uses your body heat to charge, so your phone will stay alive so long as you do.
Morph
Designed by the University of Cambridge’s Nanoscience Center, the Morph looks like something out of Minority Report or iRobot. The Morph is solar-powered, flexible like the 888 and has self-cleaning surfaces, so even your sick friends can share in watching YouTube videos on the go.
Remade
The Remade concept is a hippies' dream phone; the exterior is made from recycled aluminum cans, plastic and rubber from old cars. If that wasn't enough, the inside is all made on printed circuit board, which reduces CO2 emissions at the factory.
Scentsory
The Scentsory concept almost looks like one of those origami fortune tellers we all used to make back in grade school...except this one can be used to view email and photos. The device is two sizable LED screens, with one displaying information while the other acts like a touchpad.
Kinetic
Designed by Jeremy Innes-Hopkins, the Kinetic looks like a standard, run-of-the-mill smartphone from the front (it's pretty, but standard). Look at it from the side or back, however, and this phone is packing...something. The fatter portion houses an electromagnet that shifts the phones weight when a notification (call, text, etc.) comes in. If you want to ignore the call, just tap the top of the phone and it will go back into its resting position. This back and forth motion builds up kinetic energy which can be used to charge the phone.
Windows Phone 7 Concepts
After Microsoft and Nokia announced their Windows Phone 7 partnership earlier this year, some preliminary Nokia-WP7 concepts hit the web. Aside from the new software, the pictured hardware isn't anything out of the ordinary just yet, but we;re sure Nokia has some great ideas for its Windows-powered devices.