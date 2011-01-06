Celebs @ The Consumer Electronics Show

Star Power

The biggest show in tech has a habit of drawing some of the biggest names in entertainment. Sometimes it makes perfect sense: you'd expect an actor-turned-director to be interested in 3D standards and HD resolution. You wouldn't be surprised if a musician wanted the latest details about headphone monitors, wireless microphones, and speaker systems. But sometimes, the connection is less clear. What will Jeff Probst and Larry King be doing on the show floor?

Usually, big name companies bring celebrities with them to the show--either the entertainers are under contract and must oblige their sponsors, or they've been paid a handsome one-time fee. Once in a while, a big name star just wants to geek out at CES with the rest of us. Unfortunately, we have no way of the circumstances under which each celebrity arrived in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show. Read on to find out what we do know.