Netflix provides a ton of original content, but delving through its animated shows can be superintimidating. Netflix not only offers an Anime section in lieu of a broader Animation filter but also includes a lot of junk that apes the look of popular shows — while not matching them for quality. So, allow us to be your guide, from programs that show the unfortunately awkward sides of puberty to action-packed revivals of old favorites. These, good friends, are the best animated shows on Netflix.
Big Mouth
When I have kids, I plan to show them Big Mouth in conjunction with the time-honored tradition of the birds and the bees discussion. Created by actor/comedian/writer/producer Nick Kroll, Big Mouth is the story of a bunch of tweenage friends navigating the ups and downs of school, divorce and marriage while dealing with the weird growth spurts, awkward feelings and general turmoil of puberty. But fear not, each of the main characters has their very own hormone monsters and monstresses to guide them through these murky but formative waters in comedic fashion. It's funny, heartwarming and a must-watch. — Sherri L. Smith
The Dragon Prince
Watched every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and need more animated magical quests to satisfy your appetite? Then you need to take a gander at The Dragon Prince. Co-written by one of the creators of The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince offers similar world building and complex characters that made the previous series so popular. Set in the fantasy world of Xadia, humans and magical beings are on the brink of war, due to the death of the King of Dragons and the supposed destruction of his egg. But when two human princes and an elf discover the egg has actually been stolen, they set out on a quest to return the titular Dragon Prince home and end centuries of animosity between the two worlds. — Sherri L. Smith
Aggretsuko
Sanrio’s latest cute character is an adorable red panda that works at a soul-sucking office job, who copes with that daily misery by screaming her rage into a karaoke microphone over demonic death-metal riffs. If that sounds like an unusual conceit for an animated show, you might be surprised to know how relatable it is — our main girl Retsuko wrangles with ineffectual love interests, chatty co-workers, sexist bosses and the unending challenge of striking a liveable work-life balance. Despite all of those mundanities, though, Aggrestuko is guaranteed to be some of the funniest television you’ll watch all year — especially whenever Retsuko’s best friend, a fennec fox named Fenneko, laughs at her expense. — Adam Ismail
BoJack Horseman
Even though it’s packed with talking animals, BoJack Horseman is one of the most truthful shows on Netflix. As the characters fall furiously in and out of love, mess up over and over again and try their best to live nonetheless, at least one character (but probably all of them) will resonate deeply with each viewer. Plus, its commentary on current events is nuanced and genuinely thought-provoking, despite its absurd cartoon setting. — Monica Chin
Castlevania
Fans of the Castlevania games, particularly Castlevania III, should tune in to this animated delight. After the death of his human wife Lisa at the hands of religious zealots, Count Dracula has unleashed his bloody wrath by releasing the forces of hell upon the world. With humanity pushed to the brink of extinction, it falls to the exiled Trevor Belmont, the last of a renowned family of monster hunters; Sypha Belnades, a powerful magician; and Alucard, the half-human son of Dracula, to stop him. Full of gruesome deaths and melodramatic dialogue, Castlevania is bloody good fun. — Sherri L. Smith
One-Punch Man
Man punches bad guy, bad guy explodes. That's One-Punch Man's premise in a nutshell. Protagonist Saitama is the titular guy who, along with his disciple Genos, joins the hero society to help fight the rash of monsters and villains attacking the cities. While Saitama is easily the most powerful hero in the world, his blank stare and clueless manner leave him largely overlooked and underappreciated, which is an ongoing joke in the show. If you're looking for intense action with a light-hearted joke every now and then, One-Punch Man is for you. — Sherri L. Smith
Star Wars: The Clone Wars
The early seasons of The Clone Wars may have been rough, rubbing fans the wrong way and reminding us of the wrong Star Wars movies, but it got better. Specifically, Clone Wars' storytelling skills — while slow — were loads better than what the prequels offered, with clear narratives that gave us strong, understandable motivations. Also, the show gives surprisingly deep development to members of the clone army that moviegoers probably forgot about years ago. — Henry T. Casey
Voltron: Legendary Defender
Voltron may be one of the most retro franchises that we're still talking about, but Netflix brought it to the present day in Legendary Defender. Still going strong after 46 episodes, spread across eight seasons, this series thrives, thanks to beautiful animation and serious action that make the show fresh for a new generation. Also, this series has an excellent pedigree: The team behind The Legend of Korra is the same crew that's bringing these interlocking robots and their pilots to Netflix. — Henry T. Casey
Hilda
The magical world of Netflix's original series Hilda — which includes dream demons and a cute, fighting deerfox named Twig — is rooted in relatable touches. Its landscapes and environments not only look familiar to anyone who's roamed the rockies, but Hilda also doesn't have any special powers to aid her against the troubles of her world. The resultant show is one part Adventure Time, one part Rocky and Bullwinkle — and all-around adorable. — Henry T. Casey
F is for Family
If you thought Fox's That '70s Show wasn't adult enough, or you're just itching for more retro comedy, then check out F Is for Family. A product of raunchy comedian Bill Burr and The Simpsons writer Michael Price, this show places you in a sitcom home that's eerily familiar to longtime watchers, in that it looks a lot like All In the Family's household, and its characters often resemble the leads of King of the Hill. Still, the show feels original and realistic when viewed through the eyes of young Bill, an 11-year-old grappling with the vulgarities of society. — Henry T. Casey
