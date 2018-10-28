Best Animated Shows on Netflix

The Dragon Prince

Watched every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra and need more animated magical quests to satisfy your appetite? Then you need to take a gander at The Dragon Prince. Co-written by one of the creators of The Last Airbender, The Dragon Prince offers similar world building and complex characters that made the previous series so popular. Set in the fantasy world of Xadia, humans and magical beings are on the brink of war, due to the death of the King of Dragons and the supposed destruction of his egg. But when two human princes and an elf discover the egg has actually been stolen, they set out on a quest to return the titular Dragon Prince home and end centuries of animosity between the two worlds. — Sherri L. Smith

Credit: Netflix