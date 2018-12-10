The Best Galaxy S9 Cases

Keep Your S9 Safe

The Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren't cheap — the phones debuted at $720 and $840, respectively, and even with price discounts since the phones' spring 2018 debut, you're still looking at spending some cash for your new phone. For that reason, investing in a great case that protects your mobile phone is more than worth it.

But just because you want to keep your new smartphone safe, you don't have to settle for a drab design. Fortunately, you have more case choices than ever before. To help you find the right one for your phone, we've looked far and wide and found great options. Many come in elegant hues; one even comes with an iridescent frame, and another is a folio with a touch-friendly cover.

Credit: Samsung