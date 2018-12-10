The Best Galaxy S9 Cases
Keep Your S9 Safe
The Galaxy S9 and S9+ aren't cheap — the phones debuted at $720 and $840, respectively, and even with price discounts since the phones' spring 2018 debut, you're still looking at spending some cash for your new phone. For that reason, investing in a great case that protects your mobile phone is more than worth it.
But just because you want to keep your new smartphone safe, you don't have to settle for a drab design. Fortunately, you have more case choices than ever before. To help you find the right one for your phone, we've looked far and wide and found great options. Many come in elegant hues; one even comes with an iridescent frame, and another is a folio with a touch-friendly cover.
Credit: Samsung
X-Doria Defense Shield Case for Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus, Iridescent
All too often, rugged smartphone cases wind up looking boring and stale. The X-Doria Galaxy S9+ case, which features a military-grade aluminum frame and is available with an iridescent frame, is no such case.
Credit: X-Doria
Olixar FlexiShield Samsung Galaxy S9 Gel Case
If you're looking for something affordable with modest protection, the Olixar FlexiShield Gel Case will fit the bill. The company says that this slim-fitting case is made from a durable gel material with a non-slip coating. The raised bezel on the case should also minimize scratches. More modest, this slim, flexible FlexiShield case from Olixar will do the trick. Also, it's one of the most affordable cases on the market. But if its black design is too boring, check out the eye-grabbing blue and purple options.
Credit: Olixar
Speck Presidio Grip + Glitter Samsung Galaxy S9+ Case
Speck offers a ton of Galaxy S9 and S9+ cases, and its $45 Presidio Grip + Glitter case is one of the nicest it offers. Sold in a hue dubbed "Bella Pink With Gold Glitter/Dahlia Peach." this case offers a grippy ribbed design, two layers of casing for added protection and elegant shimmering crystals. The case is also thin enough to support Qi wireless charging.
Credit: Speck
CoverOn SecureCard Series for Galaxy S9
Mobile wallets are nice, but sometimes you still need to turn to actual plastic or cash to pay for something when you're out and about. CoverOn's SecureCard series fits the bill, with a slot for storing a credit card or cash; even better, there's a hinged security door over the slot, to lock your valuables out of view. That card-holder door doubles a Kickstand when you want to watch a movie on your S9's Infinity Display, and a blend of a inner TPU rubber layer and hard polycarbonate outer shell provides protection for your phone in an affordable $10 package.
Credit: CoverOn
OtterBox S9 Defender
OtterBox built its name on cases that offer complete protection for your phone. Not only do the S9 Defender's multiple layers safeguard you against shock, but the port covers on its bottom edge keep detritus and liquid away from your headphone jack, and its holster clip allows you to attach it to bags and belts.
Credit: OtterBox
Spigen Galaxy S9 Plus Case Pro Guard
Ultra-protective of your new Galaxy S9? Spigen's Pro Guard case provides four layers to keep your smartphone extra safe and sound. Fortunately, this case isn't bulky, as those levels of protection are trimmed to cut down on size, making it more pocket-friendly and ergonomic. The Pro Guard also comes in four designs, including a neat Army Green with bronze.
Credit: Spigen
LifeProof Slam
LifeProof's Slam is all about the drops, with the S9 case designed to keep your phone safe after 6-and-a-half-foot drops. You don't have to worry about covering up the S9's distinctive looks thanks to the $50 Slam's translucent design, and there's no protective screen standing between your fingers and your phone's touchscreen display. LifeProof says the case is compatible with Qi charging bases, so you'll be able to charge your S9 without worrying about wires.
Credit: LifeProof
Samsung S9 S-View Flip Cover
Not only does the S-View case allow you to view data from your screen without opening the case, but the folding design of Samsung's offering eliminates the need for a kickstand dock. Also, some people (myself included) simply prefer to buy cases from the companies who make the smartphone we use.
Credit: Samsung
Tech21 Evo Max
Tech21's Evo Max cases provide protection and style. Not only are they rated for drops from up to 14 feet high, but they feature a neat pixel design and come in a variety of colors. (One of the colors is a seductive shade of maroon called Smokey Dahlia.) Tech21's lifetime warranty makes this case even easier to consider.
Credit: Tech21
Mophie Juice Pack Battery case for the Samsung Galaxy S9+
Mophie's Juice Pack battery case for the Galaxy S9 packs a 2,070 mAh battery to complement the 3,000 mAH power pack inside the phone. Mophie claims this premium case will add an additional 29 hours of battery life to your phone.
Credit: Mophie
Caseology Legion Series for Galaxy S9
Providing a good mix of protection and design, Caseology's Legion Series lets you keep your Galaxy S9 or S9+ safe without adding on too much bulk to the phone's slender frame. The Legion case's TPU sleeve encircles the S9 while a PC shell absorbs the fallout from unexpected drops and dings. The $30 case also features a modest bumper around the edge to keep the S9's display from coming into contact with surfaces when you set your phone face-down.
Credit: Caseology
Griffin Survivor Strong for Samsung Galaxy S9
Griffin's Survivor Strong cases come in clear and gray designs (with white or pink accents). . The case's grippy, scuff-proof finish means it will be hard to ding, and even harder to accidentally drop. The case is also on the lighter side, weighing less than 2 ounces.
Credit: Griffin
RhinoShield SolidSuit Samsung Galaxy S9 Case
This minimal case — a snap-on shell — sells in two configurations, and we recommend the model with the carbon-fiber finish. Although we trust layered models a lot, the SolidSuit S9 case has an abrasion-resistant finish and offers protection against falls of up to 11 feet.
Credit: RhinoShield
Galaxy S9+ MNML Case
"Bulky" is a dirty word for the MNML Case, which is just 0.35 millimeters thin. Despite that thinness MNML says its case can still protect your Galaxy S9+ from the occasional bump, and minimalists will appreciate the fact that there's nary a logo to be found anywhere on this $25 case. We also appreciate how the MNML Case's finish tries to keep fingerprint smudges at bay.
Credit: MNML