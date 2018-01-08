CES 2018 Day 1: Top 10 New Gadgets

Here’s What’s Hot in Vegas

The first day of CES brings an avalanche of tech news, so what's worth your time? We've handpicked the coolest gadgets being shown off here in Las Vegas to give you a sneak peek at your future. The biggest highlights? Sony's OLED killer of a TV, a wild new electric SUV with a 49-inch screen and the world's thinnest laptop.

The other big theme? AI inside everything. Here are the top 10 gadgets at CES 2018 so far.

Credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock