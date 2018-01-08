CES 2018 Day 1: Top 10 New Gadgets
Here’s What’s Hot in Vegas
The first day of CES brings an avalanche of tech news, so what's worth your time? We've handpicked the coolest gadgets being shown off here in Las Vegas to give you a sneak peek at your future. The biggest highlights? Sony's OLED killer of a TV, a wild new electric SUV with a 49-inch screen and the world's thinnest laptop.
The other big theme? AI inside everything. Here are the top 10 gadgets at CES 2018 so far.
Credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
Samsung's Tiniest Displays Power Its Biggest TV
Samsung's latest TV is 146 inches (more than 12 feet) across, but its biggest advancement is in the smallest details. The screen relies on microLED technology, meaning that each pixel in the display consists of three colorful sub-pixels, which makes pictures bright, vivid and lifelike. The 4K display is also fully modular, meaning that viewers can adjust the size and aspect ratio of the display, in case they don't need complete cinematic immersion for every piece of content they consume. —Marshall Honorof
Credit: Toms's Guide
Watch Out, Tesla
A jaw-dropping 49-inch-wide touch-screen display sits where the dashboard should rest in this electric SUV. Cameras built into the car will use facial recognition to unlock the doors, and you'll use an invisible door handle — their words — to open the vehicle. Alexa will come built-in, and Byton (the company making this auto) is building in a new platform that offers, health, communication, entertainment and activities modes that utilize passengers' smart devices. — Henry T. Casey
Alexa-Powered Smoke Detector Could Save Your Life
Smoke detectors are some of the most vital gadgets in your home, but they're also some of the least exciting. They detect smoke; otherwise, they sit there, doing nothing. The OneLink Safe & Sound takes advantage of a smoke detector's lofty position by building an Alexa speaker right into the life-saving device. Not only can you play music from what is, acoustically, the best spot in the room, but you can also receive real-time notifications on your smartphone about smoky conditions in your home. —Marshall Honorof
Self-Driving Luggage Is Here
Using a combination of face recognition and obstacle avoidance, the ForwardX Robotis CX-1 can literally follow behind you at the airport. And it can charge your gadgets, too. You have to see this fun test drive. — Mark Spoonauer
Credit: Tom's Guide
Meet the World's Thinnest Laptop
At 0.35 inches thick, the Swift 7 looks to be the thinnest laptop you can get; it's even slimmer than the new Dell XPS 13, the HP Spectre 13, the Apple MacBook and last year's record-setting Swift 7. While this laptop's keys feel surprisingly deep, we're a bit surprised that Acer's made the touchpad completely flat, with zero clicking movement and no haptic feedback. — Henry T. Casey
The AI Phone That Takes Better Pics for You
The Honor View 10 — and its AI-smart camera software — is coming to our fair shores. Huawei executives confirmed U.S. retail of the View 10 in the first quarter of 2018 (for less than $500, we believe). And when it lands, it'll include its signature photographic AI, camera programming that's savvy enough to recognize a photo scene (food, pets, portraits, etc.) and adjust the camera settings by itself, leaving users with little to do but frame a shot and push the shutter button. — Kenneth Butler
HP Challenges Surface Pro with Envy x2
The new Envy x2 from HP is always-connected, thanks to both Windows 10's Modern Standby mode and an optional LTE subscription that will deliver high-speed data anywhere. We also like the well-designed keyboard and included pen. — Mark Spoonauer
Your Next Monitor May Have Nvidia Shield Inside
The Nvidia Shield is one of the best streaming boxes you can buy, especially for PC gamers. The only problem is that most 4K TVs can't match the refresh rates or GPU optimization of a dedicated gaming monitor. Enter a new line of 65-inch monitors from Acer, Asus, HP and other major manufacturers that come with Nvidia Shield technology built right in. These living-room-friendly displays can not only play a variety of games from GeForce Now and Android, but they can also stream seamlessly and faithfully from your PC. — Marshall Honorof
Credit: Nvidia
Asus' New ZenBook Merges Power and Portability
The ZenBook 13 may weigh a slight 2.17 pounds, but Asus didn't sacrifice power to get it that light. This laptop packs 8th Gen Intel CPUs, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB PCIe SSD. Asus even claims the machine lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge. Available in Deep Dive Blue and Rose Gold, it also packs Harman Kardon speakers so it sounds as nice as it looks. — Henry T. Casey
LG Puts Google Assistant in Smart TVs
The latest smart TVs from LG, including the jaw-droppingly thin Signature W8, will offer ThinQ AI. With the push of a mic button on the remote, you'll be able to speak to use Google Assistant to check the weather, get directions and more. And you'll also be able to change TV settings and find great content to watch. — Mark Spoonauer
