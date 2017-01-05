CES 2017 Day 2: The Gadgets You Can't Miss

The Vegas sun has set on Day Two of CES 2017, but there was plenty of brand-new technology revealed. Although major player Asus announced two next-generation smartphones, one with the shooting power of a DSLR camera, it's the lesser-known companies that earned a bit more time in the spotlight.

A French firm designed a virtual-reality rig that lets riders soar through the virtual skies like a caped hero, while a gadget maker from the same country unveiled a smart sommelier system that improves wine just before it is served.

Two small companies showcased notable Kickstarter products. The first was a dog collar that tracks your pet's movement and behavior, then delivers a mood assessment of your pup. The other was a smartwatch for kids designed to teach healthy habits.Here's our roundup of the coolest gadgets we saw yesterday (Jan. 4) at CES 2017.