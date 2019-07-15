One of the quickest ways to give your home a digital upgrade is by installing smart lights. And while there are many smart bulbs to choose from, Philips Hue smart lights are among our favorite. Especially now that they're available at a discount for Amazon Prime Day.

Here are the best Philips Hue deals available right now.

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Philips Hue White (2-pack) for $32, down from $80 These new Philips Hue bulbs can connect directly to the Echo Dot via Bluetooth, so you don't need a hub. It's a very simple way to control smart home lights.View Deal

Philips Hue LightStrip Plus: was $79 now just $66 @ Amazon These smart lights work with Alexa and can easily be added to any room in your home for all kinds of cool ambiance.

