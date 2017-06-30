Nest Thermostat Just Hit Lowest Price of the Year

Summer is in full swing and, if the thought of arriving home to a hot apartment makes you cringe, then you need a smart thermostat.

For a limited time, Amazon is taking $51 off one of our favorite smart thermostats — the Nest Learning Thermostat.

Although it originally sells for $250, it's now just $198, which is the lowest price it has been all year.

The third-generation of this Google-owned thermostat has a larger and sharper display than its predecessor. Its design combines the best of the past with the future, thanks to a retro-style circular design. All three models — Copper, Stainless Steel, and White — are currently on sale at the same low price.

The Nest Thermostat can talk with hundreds of other smart home devices, including Google Home and Alexa, so you can automatically change the temperature using voice commands.

Alternatively, you can download the accompanying app and change your house's temperature remotely, so it's nice and cool before you arrive home.

Once you've bought it, make sure to check out our guide to installing and setting up your new Nest.