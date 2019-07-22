BBC iPlayer Movies to Watch Right Now: Catch Them Before They're Gone!

UPDATE: July 22 - New this week we have two emotional British films with iconic actresses in the lead roles - Philomena, starring Judi Dench, and The Lady in the Van, with Maggie Smith. The other addition is The Big Short deals with the meaty topic of economics and the 2007/8 financial crash, but it's easy to follow and fun to watch. Read more about them and our other top iPlayer film picks below!

Both the BBC’s own feature-length content and big movies from all around the world appear in the film section of iPlayer. The length of residence varies significantly, ranging from the default 30 days to over a year. The BBC is trying to lengthen this time, and Ofcom is currently examining its proposals to do this, so hopefully in the near future, you will have a little longer to watch all of these excellent movies. For now though, you’ll need a well organised schedule if you want to make time for these among all your other TV and cinema appointments.

David Brent: Life on the Road (2016) - Expires June 29

(Image credit: Entertainment One/BBC Films)

Ricky Gervais revives his memorable turn as the cringey but well meaning office manager to show us the next stage of his life as he takes time off work to tour with his band. The tour plays out as you might expect with having David on stage, but his band - Forgone Conclusion - has more songs than just David’s own famous compositions, and seeing him interact with the modern world, rather than remembering him stuck in the early 2000s, gives some new life to this decades old character.

Pride (2014) - Expires July 30

(Image credit: Pathé)

During the 1984 - 85 Miner’s Strike, a group of gay and lesbian activists form a protest organisation to campaign in solidarity with the miners, who like themselves are regularly harassed by the police. The newly formed group travel to a mining town in Wales to help the cause, but the miners and their supporters are unsure whether to accept their assistance.

Philomena (2013) - Expires August 19

An unemployed journalist meets the survivor of a Magdalene laundry searching for her son, who she was forced to give away 50 years earlier. Their search across multiple countries brings up Philomena’s past, as well as scraps of information about her son’s life as they get closer to discovering his identity. A true story with some heartbreaking events, but one that ultimately is about forgiveness.

(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

The Big Short (2015) - Expires August 19

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

The effects of the 2007/8 financial crisis can still be felt in national economies around the world to this day. It’s a complicated topic, but is made simple and entertaining by this film following three different perspectives of the finance world as the actions of different members of the industry all create an unsustainable bubble in the US housing market.

The Lady in the Van (2015) - Expires August 11

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Miss Shepherd parks her van, which is also her home, on a young Alan Bennet’s North London driveway, and stays there for fifteen years. During that time, Bennet tries to befriend her, and learn more about her previous life before she arrived at his house, despite her being a nuisance interfering with his writing and caring for his mother. A unique kind of true story, in which the narrator and main character are two sides of the same person.