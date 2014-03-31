Microsoft AR Glasses Could Challenge Oculus, Morpheus

It's been a busy year for immersive gaming, with Facebook's $2 billion Oculus VR pickup and the debut of Sony's Morpheus headset for PS4. Could Xbox One augmented reality be next? If some recent Microsoft patents are any indication, the answer is most likely.

According to TechCrunch, the Seattle hardware giant has acquired roughly $150 million worth of assets from wearable tech company Osterhout Design Group. It's becoming clear how Microsoft might want to use these resources, as the company is applying for more than 80 patents, many of which involve head-mounted displays.

MORE: Oculus Rift vs. Project Morpheus

One of these patents showcases a series of small icons on the interior of a pair of glasses, which suggests some sort of augmented reality function. The patent sketch also showcases interactivity with a wristwatch, indicating that the goggles would work with a wearable device made by Microsoft or a third party.

This isn't the first rumor regarding Xbox glasses, as a 2012 leak revealed that Microsoft could have a device called "Kinect Shades" in its product roadmap. Kinect is Microsoft's motion-tracking accessory for Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC, and its purported AR glasses would likely work in tandem with the device.

We've tried Oculus Rift and Morpheus and came away impressed, so we're eager to see what type of AR alternative Microsoft could provide if the device comes to market.

Follow Mike Andronico @MikeAndronico and on Google+. Follow us @TomsGuide, on Facebook and on Google+.