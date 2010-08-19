School Cleared of Spying on Children's Laptops

Remember the school MacBook spying case from earlier this year? FBI and federal prosecutors have cleared the school and its administrators from any wrongdoing.

"We have not found evidence that would establish beyond a reasonable doubt that anyone involved had criminal intent," U.S. Attorney Zane D. Memeger said in a statement, according to the AP.

The case started when student Blake Robbins alleged that the school district took hundreds of pictures of him, sometimes while he was asleep or half-dressed. The school district said that none of the pictures were salacious or inappropriate.

Moreover, Robbins was one of the students who had failed to pay the $55 fee for insurance over the laptops, but still took the MacBook home with him.

Robbins, along with another student, however, is still suing the school district.