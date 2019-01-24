Get Anker's Excellent Qi Charger for $19 While You Can

Whether you're looking for a spare charger or replacing your current one, today's Amazon deal lets you snag a Qi-certified charger for just $20.

For a limited time, you can get the Anker Fast Wireless Charger Stand for $19.99 from Amazon. That's $6 off its $25 list price and just $2 shy of its lowest price ever.

The charger stand props your phone up in either portrait or landscape mode, allowing full access to the display. It works with flagship iOS and Android devices that support fast-wireless charging including the the iPhone 8 through the iPhone XS Max and the Galaxy S8 through the Note 9.

This charger was priced at $17.99 yesterday, but it's still available at a pretty significant discount. We just advise you act fast as this deal could end any moment now.