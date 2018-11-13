Finally, There's a Keurig for Alcohol

Ever been struggling to mix the perfect mojito and thought, "Man, I wish a Keurig could do this for me"? You're in luck.

(Image credit: Drinkworks)

Keurig and Anheuser-Busch have released Drinkworks Home Bar by Keurig, a machine that makes cocktails instead of coffee. You pop in a pod, and the machine pops out a drink.

The appliance doesn't yet work with Alexa or Google Assistant like some smart kitchen gadgets such as the Smarter Coffee 2. However, it does have an iOS app (an Android is in the works) which you can use to remotely track what the machine is doing, order refills, and troubleshoot.

Available cocktails (currently, the machine can make 15) include a Moscow mule, margarita, mojito and Long Island iced tea, as well as a few brands of beer and Stella Artois Cidre. Drinks can come in 3.9 ounces, 6.5 ounces and 8.1 ounces.

The appliance costs $299, and cocktail pods (which include the alcohol) cost $3.99 each, or $15.99 for four. You also have to purchase a CO2 tank, although Drinkworks ships with one that can make 15 to 18 drinks. It's currently only for sale in St. Louis, and will make its way to Florida, California and Missouri next year.

Some folks may, understandably, prefer not to drop $299 on a machine that makes the same drinks you can mix in your kitchen. That said, it certainly looks like a convenient way to quickly brew up a round of drinks for guests (or yourself), especially at the end of a long day.