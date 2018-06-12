Best Buy Having Huge iPhone Sale: Save $700

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, Best Buy is offering a pretty sweet deal.



(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The tech retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one (BOGO) deal on the iPhone of your choice, as long as you're willing to connect the handset to Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint networks. But all of the deals are a bit different, so you'll need to keep that in mind before you choose your option.

Here's a breakdown of how the Best Buy BOGO deals will work at Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile.

Verizon

Whether you buy an iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus at Best Buy and connect it to a Verizon account, you can qualify for the BOGO. The deal is available only if you buy a full-priced iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X on an installment agreement on Verizon's network.

Your second iPhone will be free only if you choose a 64GB iPhone 8. If you opt for another iPhone X or an iPhone 8 Plus, Verizon will give you a bill credit up to the cost of the base iPhone 8 — $700.

According to Best Buy, the Verizon offer is available until June 16 and is only offered on new lines or if you add a line to your service. So if you're trying to upgrade two lines you already have on Verizon's network, you're out of luck.



AT&T

AT&T's BOGO offer at Best Buy is available on a variety of handsets, including the new iPhones and Samsung Galaxy smartphones. If you're looking for an iPhone, however, the deal is similar to what you'd find at Verizon.

Specifically, you'll need to sign up for a new line or add a line to your AT&T account via AT&T Next. You can choose either the 30-month option or the 24-month Next Every Year plan. Either way, you'll pay full price over that installment period for the iPhone of your choice. If you choose a 64GB iPhone 8 for the second phone, you'll get it for free as a bill credit. If you opt for a more expensive phone like the iPhone X, you'll get a $700 bill credit.

Sprint

Turning to Sprint, you'll qualify for a free iPhone if you choose two new Apple handsets and activate them both on the 18-month Sprint Flex Lease program.

Sprint's deal is available on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, or iPhone 8 Plus. And like the others, you'll need to pay full price over the 18-month term for the handset of your choosing. Sprint will give you a $700 bill credit on a 64GB iPhone 8. If you opt for a different iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus, you'll get a bill credit of $29.17 per month, or $525. Two iPhone X leases aren't eligible for any discount.

The offer is available while supplies last.