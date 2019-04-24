Huawei Confirms Mate X June Release Despite Galaxy Fold Mess

Huawei seems unfazed by the Samsung Galaxy Fold debacle and has confirmed that it will release its own foldable phone as scheduled: the Huawei Mate X will arrive in June.

Following rumors that the Chinese company was postponing the Mate X’s launch to September, Huawei insiders have allegedly confirmed that the phone will be launched in June as planned. Chinese publication Phoenix Network Technology claims that the insiders told them that the postponed launch rumors are “fake news” and everything is going ahead as planned.

The update follows Samsung’s announcement of a delay in the Galaxy Fold launch, which came after two Fold launch event cancellations. Samsung is reportedly retrieving all Galaxy Fold journalist evaluation units after four people reported serious problems with the screens, two of them after the bloggers mistakely removed the top layer of the display thinking it was a screen protector.

People speculated that Huawei may delay the Mate X to make sure that no such problems would happen with their foldable phone. According to this alleged insider tip, this will not be the case.

Huawei dissed the Samsung Galaxy Fold for being an impractical design compared to its Mate X, arguing that they tried it and it didn’t make any sense. Instead of the internal folding, the company opted for an outward folding design. It claims this approach is more practical. Our own hands-on impressions favored the Mate X design over the Galaxy Fold.

We will have to wait a couple of months to see if those impressions turn into a flawless foldable.