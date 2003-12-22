Trending

High-End PC Speakers: Which Are Worth Your Dollars?

PC speakers no longer represent a poor man's stereo system. Long confined to the bride's maid category of stereo sound, PC speakers have seen considerable quality jumps commensurate with the rising popularity of home cinema and 3D games. Speaker systems we review include offerings from Creative, Logitech and Terratec.

Creative GigaWorks S750: Gigantic

Creative GigaWorks S750
Manufacturer's Specifications
Low-range amp power210W
Satellite amp power7 x 70W
Frequency response20Hz - 40kHz
Line inputcontrol
Satellite size (without stand)115mm X 165mm X 125mm
Subwoofer size315mm X 350mm X 355mm

A brand new high-end Creative speaker system, the GigaWorks is well named. It is a whole lot bigger than any other system for PCs so far. Its looks are in the same style as the other Creative models, being smart but very discreet: it is all in gray or black and is not too loud.

The great new feature in this system compared to other Creative high-end ones is that the satellites are now little two-way speakers instead of not so bad wideband ones. Naturally, you expect a greater frequency response range and less directivity in the high range. When you take the cloth cover off the plastic grid, you find a lovely loudspeaker measuring about 80mm with a polypropylene membrane and a rubber half-roller suspension device. The high range is reproduced by a tweeter with a titanium dome of about 20mm mounted in a horn.