High-End PC Speakers: Which Are Worth Your Dollars?

Logitech Z-5300

Manufacturer's Specifications Low-range amp power 100W Satellite amp power 4 x 35 W Center channel amp power 39W Frequency response 35 Hz - 20 kHz Line input no Satellite size 95mm X 203mm X 89mm Center satellite size 168mm x 127mm x 76mm Subwoofer size 300mm X 300mm X 368mm

Just below the Z-680 range, the Z-5300 is another high-end 5.1 system but with different features and without the Z-680 decoder. It is the same by its subwoofer, which is big for this category and has powerful amplification. Apart from that, its good looks should appeal and it has the THX logo that should ensure high-quality sound.

All the satellites are the same, but the front center one is designed to lie flat. They all have a 65cm wideband speaker with a central arch in polished metal, a favorite with Logitech. The speaker has a cellulose membrane with a nice rubber half-roller suspension. The rear load seems to be a bass-reflex, but a closer look shows the two ports have no outlet. So it is a closed load. The satellites have a well-designed stand which, when you tip it, turns into a wall-mounting support. The center one, though, cannot go on a wall and only its height can be adjusted.