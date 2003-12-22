Trending

High-End PC Speakers: Which Are Worth Your Dollars?

PC speakers no longer represent a poor man's stereo system. Long confined to the bride's maid category of stereo sound, PC speakers have seen considerable quality jumps commensurate with the rising popularity of home cinema and 3D games. Speaker systems we review include offerings from Creative, Logitech and Terratec.

Logitech Z-5300: High-end 5.1

Logitech Z-5300
Manufacturer's Specifications
Low-range amp power100W
Satellite amp power4 x 35 W
Center channel amp power39W
Frequency response35 Hz - 20 kHz
Line inputno
Satellite size95mm X 203mm X 89mm
Center satellite size168mm x 127mm x 76mm
Subwoofer size300mm X 300mm X 368mm

Just below the Z-680 range, the Z-5300 is another high-end 5.1 system but with different features and without the Z-680 decoder. It is the same by its subwoofer, which is big for this category and has powerful amplification. Apart from that, its good looks should appeal and it has the THX logo that should ensure high-quality sound.

All the satellites are the same, but the front center one is designed to lie flat. They all have a 65cm wideband speaker with a central arch in polished metal, a favorite with Logitech. The speaker has a cellulose membrane with a nice rubber half-roller suspension. The rear load seems to be a bass-reflex, but a closer look shows the two ports have no outlet. So it is a closed load. The satellites have a well-designed stand which, when you tip it, turns into a wall-mounting support. The center one, though, cannot go on a wall and only its height can be adjusted.