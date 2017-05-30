Take a Look Inside HGTV's $1.5 Million Smart Home

The ultimate smart home should offer tech amenities that make your life easier, wow anyone who comes over and yet blend into the background. And that's exactly what we discovered when HGTV let us take a tour of its $1.5 million abode near Scottsdale, Arizona.

The grand prize package, which you can win if you enter before June 2, includes a 2017 Mercedez-Benz GLE 550e and $100,000 from Quick Loans, but what got us most excited were all the gadgets.

HGTV packed this 3,300-square-foot, Southwestern-style home with a ton of great tech, starting with the Savant Pro home automation system. You can control everything from the TV and lights to the temperature, shades and home security using a pair of remotes, which support voice control.

If you don't want to use a standard clicker, just pick up the iPad off the wall, which uses a LaunchPort LaunchPort magnetic induction charging system to keep juiced up and runs the same Savant software.

The Samsung Family Hub refrigerator also impressed, which lets you create shopping lists from anywhere by using the three built-in cameras. We also love the touchscreen interface, which lets you share calendars, notes and photos with the rest of the family.

MORE: Best Smart Home Tech - Systems, Gadgets, Devices

Even the decor in this home is smart, such as the the Meural Digital Canvas Samsung Family Hub, a digital frame that provides easy access to more than 20,000 works of art. It's as easy as running your finger across the frame to change the image, although you can use an app, too.

The HGTV 2017 Smart Home offers total control over your lights, security, entertainment and more.

We found one of the coolest surprises in the bathroom, a Kohler NumiKohler Numi toilet that uses a motion sensor to automatically raise and lower the seat. This is one gadget that could definitely ease tension in a marriage. The price? Only $5,118.

When it comes time to take a bath or shower, the oval freestanding tub in the master suite lets you set the water temp digitally, and you can do the same thing for the walk-in digital shower.

When you want to walk outside, the patio area is home to a Seura weatherproof TV that's protected against rain, snow, dust and insects. And you won't have to worry about burning the steak as you watch the big game, as the Charbroil Smart Chef grill Charbroil Smart Grill has built-in sensors and Wi-Fi to make sure you're alerted when your food reaches the perfect temperature.

If you need any help working up an appetite, check out the MyLifter app-controlled bike racks ($199 on Amazon). They lift your ride towards the ceiling in a silky smooth motion.

This is just a taste of the tech inside (and outside) HGTV's Smart Home 2017 giveaway. So be sure to check out the video and enter for your chance to win before it's too late.