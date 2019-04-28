I Stole My Boyfriend’s $200 Razor, And I’m Never Going Back

In my time of being in a relationship, it's pretty much a given that I'm going to steal my boyfriend's property. Shirts, hoodies, hats -- it's all on the menu in this crazy thing called love.

But I recently upped my repurposing game when I got my hands on his new Heated Razor. Made by GilletteLabs, the $200 razor is available for pre-order with a June 10 launch date. It’s the first of its kind and claims to simulate the feel of a hot towel shave.

As soon as I saw the Heated Razor, I knew that it had a date with my legs and armpits. The idea of getting a luxurious hot towel treatment without having to do additional laundry was tempting enough, but combine that with silky-smooth skin and I was sold. So me, the razor and a jar of The Art of Shaving Lavender Shave Cream headed to the shower to give it a go.

Design

I opened up the fancy packaging, expecting to start enjoying my extravagant shave. The heated device comes with the actual razor, a pair of replaceable cartridges and a circular glossy black plastic and silver aluminum charger that would be right at home in an interior design museum. A small depression, surrounded by a white LED at the top of the charger is where the razor sits to recharge, becoming a functional piece of modern art.

I’m glad the presentation was so nice, because you have to charge the razor for an hour before your first use. So I waited, stubble legs and all, and spent part of the time admiring the actual design of the razor. The handle is made of aluminum zinc with two black soft-touch rubber patches that run the length of the handle. The rubber along the sides has noticeable ridges allowing for a sturdier grip. The front panel houses the power button, an LED strip to display heat modes and a silver GilletteLabs logo towards the bottom. The razor is completely waterproof in case you want to shave by the sink or in the shower or tub.

Towards the top of the handle sits a gold-colored circle called the FlexDisc. As the name suggests, the disc is slightly mobile allowing the razor to easily move along the contours of a face (or knee). A silver arrow towards the top of the FlexDisc acts as a guide for what direction to push in order to gently eject an old cartridge.

At first glance, the cartridge looks like your average men’s disposable razor cartridge. The sides are made from blue plastic with the five blades topped by a rather wide lubrication strip. But it’s the gold-colored metal warming bar that sets the razor apart from any disposable shaver. At the touch of a button, the bar heats up delivering a pleasant warming sensation throughout the course of the shave.

How It Works

The Heated Razor is equipped with a metal bar. As soon as you click the power button, the LED strip on the front glows a deep orange color signifying the warming bar is on its highest setting which tops out at 122 degrees Fahrenheit. The remaining setting (represented by the LED strip glowing yellow) drops the temperature to 113 degrees. You can access either setting by turning on the razor and then holding down the power button 3-4 seconds. You’ll know it worked when the LED strip changes color.

Once you’ve chosen your preferred setting, it takes the warming bar approximately one second to achieve its designated temperature. As you start shaving four integrated heat sensors maintain the temperature, making sure it doesn’t get too hot or too cold.

The warming bar turns shaving into this luxurious act of self-care rather than a task I need to partake in to wear a skirt or dress.

I prefer the higher setting for my legs, but make sure you keep the razor moving. I rested it against one spot on my skin for a few seconds and definitely flinched from the heat.

How It Feels

After an hour delay, I finally got to get in the shower and try out the Heated Razor. I applied a healthy layer of lavender shaving cream to my right leg and went to work. At first, I couldn’t really feel anything, but as I continued shaving (with a good blade rinse every now and then) I felt the warming bar doing its magic, adding a slight feeling of warmth with every stroke.

It’s nowhere near how a hot towel feels. But a towel has a lot more surface area than a small metal bar that’s only 0.12-inches thick. Still, it definitely felt better than my Venus Sensitive razor which has five blades to my usual three. I definitely got a closer shave and it’s been almost four days and not an inch of stubble.

Battery Life

Powered by a rechargeable Lithium-ion battery, Gillette claims the Heated Razor will last through six shaves. When it’s time to recharge, the shaver will take 6 hours to fully recharge, so you might just want to keep in on the charger to top it off after you’re done. Otherwise, it’s going to be a long wait in between shaves.

Pricing and Add-ons

The Heated Razor is definitely the most expensive shaver I’ve ever used. When it ships in May, it will cost $200. And when it’s time to get new blade cartridges, you’ll be shelling out $25 for a package of four. A three-pack of my Venus Sensitive razors cost $8.99 while the Gillette Fusion5 ProGlide Men’s Razor bundle costs $21.99 and comes with four blade refills.

Bottom Line

So I’m now the proud owner of a $200 razor, lovingly purloined from my boyfriend. It’s not like any razor I’ve used before and makes my legs feel good during and after the shave. My legs have never been this smooth for this long after a shave and the warming bar turns shaving into this luxurious act of self-care rather than a task I need to partake in to wear a skirt or dress.

And as Father’s Day approaches, I’m thinking about investing in one for my dad. As much as I think he would appreciate the warming technology, I’m not sure he’d be too keen on shelling out $25 for blade replacements. But who knows? Once he starts using it, he might be a convert like me.

