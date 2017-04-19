Galaxy S8 and S8+ Final Specs: Here's What You Get

From its Bixby assistant and nearly bezel-free design to a dock that transforms the phone into a PC, the Galaxy S8 is a phone that's trying to go beyond specs, as we detail in our review of Samsung's latest phones.

The Galaxy S8 has a smaller 3,000 mAh battery.

But the specs on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are still important, including the screen size and resolution, the weight, the processor, storage and more. It's also important to know how the Galaxy S8 and S8+ differ. Here's a quick breakdown of what you're getting.

Galaxy S8 and S8+ Specs



Galaxy S8

Galaxy S8+

Price

$720-$750

$840-$850

Display (pixels)

5.8 inches (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED

6.2 inches (2960 x 1440) Super AMOLED

Aspect ratio

18.5:9

18.5:9

Pixels per inch

570 ppi

529 ppi

Camera (Back)

12 MP/f 1.7 aperture

12 MP/f 1.7 aperture Pixel Size

1.4 µm 1.4 µm Zoom

8x digital

8x digital

Camera (Front)

8-MP/f 1.7 aperture

8-MP/1.7 aperture

Pixel Size

1.22µm 1.22µm Video recording

4K video at 30 fps

4K video at 30 fps

Slow motion video

720p at 240 fps

720p at 240 fps

Biometric Scanning

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

Facial recognition, iris scanner, fingerprint reader

CPU

Snapdragon 835

Snapdragon 835

RAM

4GB

4GB

Storage

64GB

64GB microSD

up to 256GB

up to 256GB

Battery

3,000 mAh

3,500 mAh

Tested Battery Life (Hrs:Mins)

10:39

11:04

Size

5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches

6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches

Weight

5.5 ounces

6.1 ounces

Water and Dust Resistantce

IP68

IP68

Colors

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Midnight Black, Orchid Gray,

Arctic Silver

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Bluetooth 5.0

Android Version

7.0 Nougat

7.0 Nougat

Charging

USB Type-C

USB Type-C

Wireless Charging

WPC and PMA

WPC and PMA



Screen Size and Resolution

The Galaxy S8 has a fairly large 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display, but the S8+ kicks that up to 6.2 inches. Both have the same resolution at 2960 x 1440 pixels, but the picture on the S8 may appear sharper because it packs in more pixels per inch. It offers 570 ppi versus 529 ppi on the S8+.

The Galaxy S8+ has a 6.2-inch display.

It's also worth noting that both the S8 and S8+ support HDR, which means you should expect a wider color gamut when viewing HDR content.

Design and Colors

Given their large screens, the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are pretty slim and light. The S8 measures 5.9 x 2.7 x 0.3 inches and weighs 5.5 ounces, and the S8+ measures 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.3 inches and weighs 6.1 ounces. To put that in perspective, the iPhone 7 weighs 4.8 ounces (lighter than the S8) and the iPhone 7 Plus is heavier than the S8+'s 6.6 ounces.

The back of the S8 is made of Gorilla Glass.

The good news is that the Galaxy S8 comes in three colors in the U.S.: Colors: Midnight Black, Orchid Gray and Arctic Silver. The bad news is that Samsung isn't making the two more exciting hues available stateside — Coral Blue, Maple Gold — at least for now.

Cameras

On paper, the back camera on the Galaxy S8 and S8+ isn't very different, as it has the same 12-MP resolution. However, Samsung says it has made some enhancements, especially when it comes to low-light performance. Early indications from people who've gotten their hands on the phone suggest that these improvements to image processing are producing better photos.

Samsung says the S8's rear camera offers better low-light performance.

A bigger upgrade comes from the front camera, which now has a 8-MP resolution (up from 5-MP). Plus, you get auto-focus, which will make it easier to take selfies. The wide selfie feature will make sure you fit everyone in the frame. However, you don't get dual cameras on this phone, which is one of the biggest missing features.

Despite rumors that the S8 would record slo-mo video at 1000 frames per second, it supports 720p at 240 fps. It shoots 4K video at 30 fps when in regular mode.

CPU, RAM and Storage

The Galaxy S8 is the first phone in the U.S. to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 processor, which impressed us by its first benchmark results. The chip also promises to be more efficient, which should result in longer battery life.

The Galaxy S8 comes with 64GB of storage, but you can expand it.

The 4GB of RAM is pretty standard for a high-end phone these days, but it is nice to see the 64GB of storage now standard. It was 32GB for the Galaxy S7. You can also expand the storage via a microSD card up to 256GB.

Battery Life and Charging

The Galaxy S8 features a 3,000 mAh battery, while the S8+ has a larger battery (3,500 mAh) to go with its larger screen size.

Now that we've had a chance to test the two phones, we can say that both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ offer much improved battery life over their predecessors. In fact, the S8+ lasted 11 hours, 4 minutes on our Tom's Guide battery test, which involves continuous surfing over T-Mobile's LTE network. That was good enough for the S8+ to land on our list of the longest lasting phones. With a battery test result of 10:39, the Galaxy S8 is no slouch either when it comes to going all day without needing a charge.

Photo Credits: Sam Rutherford/Tom's Guide