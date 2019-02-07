New Galaxy S10 Photos Ruin Any Chance of Actual Surprise

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are the worst kept secrets ever in the history of smartphones. And now we have more proof.

As reported by BGR, a Twitter user with the handle @SaudiAndroid posted the below photos of the Galaxy S10 and S10+, and they are indeed the clearest in-the-wild images we've seen yet.

The Galaxy S10+ is up first with its rumored 6.4-inch display and double-wide punch hole in the top right side of the screen. At the bottom of the display is an icon for the ultrasonic, in-screen fingerprint reader, which has been rumored for months and will likely be supplied by Qualcomm.

Around back, there's a white glass black with a triple-lens camera up top, as has also been reported. It's not shown here, but the S10 and S10+ should both feature a headphone jack.

The smaller Galaxy S10 is pictured with its alleged 6.1-inch screen and smaller punch hole to accommodate a single front camera. And there's a three-camera system around back near the top of the black glass chassis.

Based on rumors, both phones should be powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor, feature a new Bright Night mode for the camera to challenge the Pixel 3's Night Sight mode and offer support for the new WiFi6 standard.

The rumored entry-level Galaxy S10E is not pictured here, but that has already leaked every which way on the web.

Seriously, at this point are there any surprises left? We'll have to wait to find out until February 20 when Samsung is holding its big event in San Francisco.

Just kidding. Just wait 5 minutes for the next leak.